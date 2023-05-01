‘Embrace Your Sisters’ fashion show raises money for breast cancer





ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) A marketed fundraiser for breast cancer was held Sunday at Casa Larga Vineyards. The 16th annual Embrace Your Sisters Tea at Two Fashion Show fundraiser is the organization’s largest fundraiser, with the 2022 event raising over $50,000. The nonprofit organization helps breast cancer patients with short-term emergency financial support in 13 counties across New York State. Among the models attending the sold-out event were breast cancer survivors, who shared their journeys during the event. Embrace Your Sisters Second Vice President Krista Jackson says the event helps those who need to make quick adjustments after their diagnosis. “All of the money we raise through donations goes directly into the hands of the people who need it,” Jackson said. “People undergoing treatment for breast cancer, i.e. men and women, and we only help with basic expenses. Often people have to miss work and the bills don’t stop. Jackson also shared how close her involvement in this event is and how she was amazed at how the event grows every year. “Even though I didn’t need Embrace Your Sisters help during my treatment, a friend of mine involved me in Embrace Your Sisters first as a model in the fashion show and then again. as a board member,” Jackson said. “It’s just my way of giving back. Over the past two years, we’ve actually sold out, and that’s been so heartwarming for all of us. The fashion consisted of outfits from Blue Door Boutique, Chandeliers Boutique, Chico’s and Maurices. Makeup and hair styling were provided by Salon Crystallia, Icon Salon and Spa on the Shore. Embrace Your Sisters offered wine, jewelry, and teapot raffles for viewers, as well as silent auctions and mobile auctions. In the fall, Embrace Your Sisters offers the Positively Pink Walk in Pittsford.

