Chicago White Sox end losing streak in incredible fashion
The Chicago White Sox entered on Sunday trying to avoid being swept away for their 11th straight loss. It’s been a disaster for a team so far in 2023, which isn’t pretty considering they’re trying to be a division winner.
Well, this game saw the White Sox take a 1-0 lead. However, the Rays were able to quickly take a 2-1 lead with a few solo shots.
The White Sox, for the first time in a long time, however, fought back in this game. They ended up leading the game 4-2 going into the 9th inning.
Unfortunately, they allowed the Rays to score five runs in the 8th and two in the ninth, which meant the Rays had a 9-5 lead late in the ninth. The losing streak looked like it was definitely going to continue here.
In crazy fashion though, the White Sox came back to win in the bottom of the ninth. They scored seven points to win the game 12-9. Andrew Vaughn hit a home run to end the bad losing streak. It was a victory they desperately needed.
Mike Clevinger had a solid outing as a starter. He gave up the two runs in five innings pitched, but he gave his team a chance to win. It was the horrible bullpen that really tried to blow up the game. Luckily, the offense was able to have a huge inning in the ninth to win the game.
One person who deserves extra praise is Adam Haseley. He had the opportunity to take the lead and he took full advantage of it.
Haseley went 4/5 with three runs scored. He also had the tying RBI in the ninth inning. He also drew a walk. He can probably say it was the best game he’s ever had in Major League Baseball.
Well, the losing streak is over. Maybe they can use that positive energy to turn things around a bit. They shouldn’t be thinking about the playoffs or anything like that. They should be focused on winning back-to-back games for the first time this season. Maybe even a series win if they’re feeling crazy.
