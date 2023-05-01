Barbaric dress codes are an affront to women’s rights

Threats of violence and death against women who wear inappropriate clothing are not only inhumane but extremely misogynistic, writes Johanna Higgs.

A YOUNG man from Afghanistan said:

“Everyone should be free to wear whatever they want.”

I was sitting in an empty classroom in an English school in the small village of Chougnan, Afghanistan with two male Afghan teachers and we were talking about women’s rights. The village was quiet and secluded, goat herders brought their goats to the outskirts of the huge snow-capped mountains that surrounded us, and a narrow, sparkling blue river meandered across the border with neighboring Tajikistan.

The view was spectacular.

As Ishmael Muslims, the village was relatively less conservative than the others Sunni-dominated parts of Afghanistan. The women moved freely in the village and were not hidden under the long blue burka, as they were in other parts of the country.

One of the teachers pulled out two photos of Afghan women in the 1970s. In the first photo, there were two women wearing knee-length skirts and blouses. This was Afghanistan before the very conservative ideas that dominate the country today took over.

The second photo showed how many women dress up now.

It was a woman dressed in a long blue burqa, her body totally covered, her eyes couldn’t even be seen.

The differences were stark and illustrated the dramatic changes that Afghanistan has undergone over the last 30 years in his transition to a highly conservative Islamic regime, particularly under the talibanthe most recent return.

Although it was not always so.

Influenced by the Soviet Union, Afghanistan began to modernize in the mid-20th century, particularly in the 1950s and 1960s, while certainly retaining a conservative element compared to its Western counterparts. Kabul began to see the construction of modern buildings and burkas were not forced. Afghanistan was certainly on the road to modernization.

However, in the 1970s, after a series of bloody coups, invasions and civil wars, and the growth of more conservative elements in the country, Afghanistan embarked on a backward trajectory to at its most recent point with the return of the Taliban to power.

Today, the gains made in modernization and women’s rights have all but stalled. The Taliban have increasingly imposed restrictions on women’s dress and movement, despite initial promises not to.

Curious to know what these two men thought about the changes Afghanistan was going through, I asked: “What is the best?”

They both pointed to women in skirts and blouses:

“This one, of course. This is what women should wear.

One of the teachers explains:

“But in some provinces of Afghanistan, if women wear short clothes, everyone will criticize her. In most places in Afghanistan they also tell the men that they cannot wear pants, that they must wear Islamic clothes, have a beard and pray five times a day.

Another teacher explained:

“In areas controlled by the Taliban, if a woman was caught not wearing a burka, she would most likely be killed.”

When I asked them what they thought of it, they both agreed that they didn’t like it.

“Everyone should be free” said one of the teachers.

Indeed, everyone should be free.

However, in Afghanistan and much of the world, women and men are not free to choose how they dress.

I myself have felt the pressure of strict dress codes. Even though I was not wearing a burka, I was aware that in Afghanistan I would be expected to adhere to their strict dress codes and there would be little tolerance for not doing so.

I didn’t like either.

I didn’t like not having the freedom to choose what I would wear or how I could express myself through my clothes. I also didn’t like the fact that as a woman I could be threatened with harassment, violence, or even death for not conforming to dress codes imposed by others.

Although this problem of punishing women for their choice of dress is a global problem.

In far too many places around the world, a woman’s worth and worth is based on how she is dressed. They state that it is a man’s right to justify violence and abuse towards her, to disrespect or harass her, based on her perceived value, determined by her clothing.

The threats I can’t help noticing are not made against men.

Back in Shugnan, the two teachers showed me another photo, this one where a woman had her nose cut off, a punishment that can take place for an offense as small as what she was wearing.

One of the teachers said:

“There are people here in Afghanistan who don’t want women to be free.”

However, despite these strict rules imposed on women by the Taliban, they do not appeal to everyone. Hashtags like #DoNotTouchMyClothes and #AfghanistanCulture, a campaign launched by Dr. Bahar Jalalia former history professor at the American University of Afghanistan, were posted by women across Afghanistan, showing images of Afghan women in bright and elaborate designs, demonstrating that traditional clothing in their country is not have not always included fully covered women.

Human Rights Watch reported women in Herat organize demonstrations to defend women’s rights after the Taliban took power. The demonstrators called on the Taliban to respect their fundamental rights, such as being able to choose what they wear.

As the Taliban continue to impose their highly conservative regime on women in Afghanistan and we begin to see, or more accurately, no longer see women on the streets of Afghanistan as they hide under the long blue burkas , we need to think about this globally. Why do we force women to dress a certain way and why do we threaten them when they don’t?

Specifically, why don’t we make these same threats to men?

Why do we justify threats of rape and harassment against women for their choice of dress, but not men?

Why do we judge women for their clothes but don’t impose those same harsh judgments on men?

Overall, we need to understand that it is a woman’s right to choose her clothes as a basic human right and it is also her basic human right not to be punished for what she chooses to wear.

“I don’t like these things” said a young English student at school:

Everyone should respect women and women should be free to wear whatever clothes they want. If men have rights, women should too. We are both human.

I couldn’t agree more.

Johanna Higgs is an anthropologist and founder of Project My mywho defends the rights of women around the world.