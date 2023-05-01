Fashion
Dua Lipa turns heads in a khaki dress as she steps out in New York ahead of the Met Gala
Dua Lipa turns heads in a woven khaki dress and towering platform boots as she steps out in New York ahead of the annual Met Gala
Dua Lipa looked amazing in a khaki woven strapless midi dress as she left her New York hotel for the annual Anna Wintour Met Gala party on Sunday.
The singer, 27, showcased her sensational figure in the eye-catching number which featured a sweater sleeve knot around her waist and bust detailing.
She turned up the heat by adding inches to her frame in a pair of chunky and daring lace-up boots and packed her things in a stylish leopard-print bag.
The hitmaker accessorized with a chunky gold bracelet and left her long dark locks loose as they cascaded down her back as she stepped out.
The beauty opted for a glamorous makeup palette including smoky dark eyeshadow and red lipstick as she sheltered from the rain under an umbrella.
Turning heads: Dua Lipa looked amazing in a strapless khaki woven midi dress as she left her hotel in New York for the annual Anna Wintour Met Gala party on Sunday
Bold: The singer, 27, showcased her sensational figure in the eye-catching number which featured a sweater sleeve knot around her waist and details on the bust
Dua is currently in town ahead of one of fashion’s biggest events of the year, the Met Gala.
The Met Gala, officially called the Costume Institute Gala or Costume Institute Benefit, is an annual fundraising gala attended by the biggest names in entertainment and fashion.
It aims to raise funds for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Some regular attendees include Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and designers such as Marc Jacobs.
Since 1948, stars have been climbing the majestic staircase in a very exclusive party where no selfies are allowed.
This year’s theme is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, in honor of Chanel’s longtime creative director, who passed away in 2019.
The release comes after it was revealed that Dua is set to record the theme song for the Barbie movie live and will star as a mermaid version of the iconic doll.
Along with penning a pop anthem for the live-action movie, Dua is also set to star as a Barbie doll, alongside Margot as the lead version of the character.
Dressed to impress: She added inches to her frame in a bold pair of lace-up boots and packed her things in a stylish leopard-print bag.
Eye-catching: The hitmaker accessorized a chunky gold bracelet and left her long dark locks loose as they cascaded down her back as she stepped out

