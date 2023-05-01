Pete Davidson’s streetwear style in ‘Bupkis’: details, photos – WWD

Pete Davidson’s new TV show, “Bupkis,” is designed as a fictionalized version of the comedian’s life, enhanced with the help of costume designer Dana Covarrubias, who recreated Davidson’s real-life style and tweaked it. heightened to fit comedy.

“Bupkis,” which kicks off all eight episodes of Peacock on Thursday, features Davidson as himself, providing insight into how the comedian handles fame, family and friendship. The show also stars Edie Falco as Davidson’s mother and Joe Pesci as Davidson’s grandfather, among others.

While Davidson plays himself, Covarrubias had an easy starting point when selecting the comedian’s streetwear wardrobe.

“When I interviewed for the job and from the start, the director and showrunner and I explained that each episode was almost its own movie in a sense and its own fever dream that Pete had about his own life,” she said. “It was really interesting because it allowed us to play in the realism of his own life.”

Covarrubias took several approaches to Davidson’s costumes. A big part of her research and curation process was working with Davidson’s own stylist, Britt Theodora, who provided mood boards that the stylist and Davidson use to style her actual looks. Covarrubias explained that the mood boards included many inspirations from the late 90s and early 2000s, including stars of the era that Davidson draws inspiration from, such as Adam Sandler, Jack Nicholson and Brad Pitt.

The costume designer also said Davidson gave her eight racks from her own closet that she uses for her costumes. This included pieces from brands like Puma, Champion, Gildan, Nike, Carhartt and others. Davidson also sported several high-end designers for the show, including a vintage navy and burgundy Givenchy tracksuit and a purple Saint Laurent tracksuit in the first episode.

“There were days where he would show up to put himself on stage and wear something and he’d say, ‘I think I could just wear this in the stage,’ and we’d be like, ‘OK, great,'” said Covarrubias. “He’s playing himself and it’s his show, so he can do whatever he wants, but I think because it was a fever dream, we were doing an enhanced version of it.”

Pete Davidson as Pete Davidson and Joe Pesci as Joe Larocca in “Bupkis”. Heidi Gutman / Courtesy of Peacock

The upgraded version of Davidson’s wardrobe came at times that played into the series’ narrative. Covarrubias explained that because Davidson experiences “really high ups and downs” throughout the series, she wanted to use the costumes to push those scenes forward. She did this by often playing up or down colors and silhouettes for different scenes, like dressing Davidson in bright colors when he’s feeling manic or dressing him in an oversized puffy coat when he’s traveling. alone for work at Christmas.

“Just like everyone’s style, Pete’s style is constantly changing,” Covarrubias said. “It changes constantly and he doesn’t want to be pigeonholed into one thing. I think it was fun. We have to play. Every look was so different for him.

She also explained that because so much of the show is about Davidson’s relationship with her grandfather, she incorporated some of Pesci’s style into Davidson’s.

“We had this idea that he idolizes his grandfather,” she said. “A lot of the show is about her grandfather, so some of her looks are very chic with Velcro sneakers and tracksuits.”

Overall, Covarrubias thinks that because the show is about real people and a real subject matter, the costumes will help viewers get drawn into the story as it stays close to its source material.

“I feel like if you can create realism with your costume design and create that kind of realistic baseline, it helps improve the story and improve the comedy,” she said. . “But of course there are times when you can really go out there and do something really silly and comedic. I think just being aware of that is key, so I think that was my goal with the show and we achieved it.