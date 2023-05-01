Nordstrom ‘Amazing’ T-Shirt Dress Is Under $60





The Nordstrom Stretch Cotton Midi T-Shirt Dress comes in four summer-flattering colors. Let’s settle something before reading on: do you think dresses are better with pockets? If your answer to this question is “yes”, then the Nordstrom stretch-cotton midi t-shirt dress deserves your attention. When you’re running around town or going out for a coffee date, this Stretch cotton midi t-shirt dress is easy and breezy and it rings in at under $60. As many Nordström favourites, sizes and colors are selling out fast, so read on to find out if it’s worth adding to your summer wardrobe. The new “it” dress has hit Nordstrom’s shelves, and it has pockets! $59 at Nordstrom The details Hitting just below the knee, this “roomy” dress measures 44 inches. The modest hem ensures you won’t have any accidental Marilyn Monroe moments! The material of the stretch cotton midi t-shirt dress is made of 93% cotton, so it is very breathable and comfortable to wear on hot summer days. This cotton t-shirt dress comes in a variety of versatile neutrals, including this nude beige color. $59 at Nordstrom With a simple crew neck and nearly quarter-length sleeves, it’s also a blank canvas for accessorizing. Available in sizes XXS (00) to XXL (18), the stretch cotton midi t-shirt dress suits many bodysuits and comes in four colors, from classic black to blue. Nordstrom shoppers are so happy with this midi t-shirt dress that they’re ordering it in multiple colors, like this sky blue. $59 at Nordstrom ‘Order it in any color’ Although this affordable dress has only a handful of reviews, shoppers are already singing its praises. “This dress is amazing! Great quality, not sheer at all like most t-shirt dresses,” said one reviewer. « Fits a little roomy, washes and dries perfectly without ironing. Wish they made it in more colors. It will be a hot summer uniform! “Once it arrived and I tried it I was so happy I decided to order all the other colors,” added another reviewer. “I LOVE this dress,” said another reviewer. “I went with a little one and it’s not tight on my midsection at all. Super roomy and comfy but not too baggy. These dresses will be my summer uniform!” Dress up this casual look with a scarf, jewelry, or even a belt. The styling options are endless. $59 at Nordstrom Verdict Ideal for summer travel or everyday “I don’t know what to wear!” moments, the Stretch cotton midi t-shirt dresss is a hit among Nordstrom buyers. Head to Nordstrom to grab it now before it sells out. Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! follow us on Twitter And instagram.

