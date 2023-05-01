Ole Miss defeats Georgia, 8-7, in walk-off mode to win the Rebels’ first SEC series of the season

OXFORD, Miss. After Georgia tied the series on Saturday, the Rebels and Bulldogs were back at Oxford University Stadium for a rubber game to decide the series on Sunday afternoon. A late UGA push to tie it in the top of the ninth was quickly spoiled by a TJ McCants single to give the Rebels an 8-7 win and their first SEC series victory of the season.

Ole Miss is now 23-21 this season and 5-16 in the Southeastern Conference. The Bulldogs fell to 24-20 overall and 8-13 in the league.

Just five days away from Tuesday’s Governor’s Cup start, Grayson Saunier took to the mound on Sunday for his second start of the week.

During his first three rounds, Saunier remained untouchable. In fact, the highly touted freshman kept the Bulldogs off the bases entirely for three games.

Saunier sat the first man in the top of the fourth. However, Georgia’s next hitter collected the team’s first hit of the day. The solo left shot put UGA on the scoreboard, making it 2-1 at three and a half.

Saunier continued his impressive outing on Energy Sunday, collecting his fifth and sixth strikeouts of the day to sit the Bulldogs in fifth.

WEB BACKUP ALERT! Rebel outfielder TJ McCants has been known to make a diving game here and there. That slipping effort gave him another as he stole near-foul territory for Saunier in the sixth.

The Sauniers’ career day ended after the sixth as Mason Nichols replaced him to start the seventh. The true freshman’s final line included six full innings of work, one run on just two hits, no walks and six strikeouts.

Only four times in 21 SEC games this season has an Ole Miss starting pitcher gone six full innings, and one of those now belongs to Saunier. Three of those four were Rebel wins, and while the official win didn’t go to Saunier in that game against Georgia, it was certainly a winning effort.

He was asked what he has learned so far this season.I would say I had a lot of adversity, Saunier said after the game.

Pitcher Ole Miss Grayson Saunier

Last line on @GraysonSaunierCareer day against the Dogs as he lines up for the win: 6.0 IP

2 hours

1 R

0BB

After the game, head coach Mike Bianco congratulated his starter.

Coach Bianco on Grayson Saunier

Two singles and an error to start the seventh inning of the game UGA tackled, knocking Mason Nichols off the mound before he could register an out.

Jack Dougherty came in relief with two runners in a 5-2 game. JFD finally loaded the bases, only to come out of the round with limited damage to keep the Rebs leads at 5-2.

Dougherty once again found himself in a base-laden situation. This time, a single would hit two Bulldog runners to bring the Rebel lead to one, 5-4. Shortly after, a groundout in the second would tie the game at 5-5 heading down the eighth.

Ole Miss would respond in the eighth, scoring two runs to take a 7-5 lead in the ninth. Dougherty walked away with three strikeouts remaining. Unfortunately, a UGA hitter homered a two-run homer in the student section, tying the game at 7-7 to keep the Bulldogs alive.

The Rebels managed to come out ninth to claim their first series victory of the season.

Dougherty earned his third win of the season, finishing with three innings pitched, allowing five runs on four hits, walking three and striking out two.

On the plate

After struggling to eliminate runners in Saturday’s game, rebel third baseman Ethan Lege decided to give his team some quick insurance. Jacob Gonzalez started the first inning with a walk before Lege sent a line shot to the scoreboard that would give the Rebs a 2-0 lead.

The bottom of the fourth saw more showers, as Gonzalez fired one into the student section to extend the Rebel lead to 4-1 heading into the fifth.

Ole Miss continued to rely heavily on the long ball, as Chatagnier threw his second homer of the weekend from left to give the Rebs their fifth score and a four-point lead in sixth.

Ethan Lege has been one of the best hitters in the Rebs’ roster as of late. The transfer added a single go-ahead to his stat line in the eighth, as McCants started from second place to give Ole Miss a 6-5 lead.

The score did not stop there. Kemp Alderman threw one into right field just past Lege, scoring Gonzalez to extend the Rebels’ lead to 7-5 with three outs to go.

With the game tied 7-7 in the bottom of the ninth, McCants came home with the game-winning run in the second. He then pushed one into the outfield, allowing Judd Utermark to be called to safety on a play at home plate to leave him.

TJ spoke about his at bat after the game.

TJ McCants on his single without a date

Following

The Rebels return to Swayze Tuesday at 11 a.m. for a midweek game against Little Rock, then pack up for a road series starting Thursday against the Missouri Tigers.

