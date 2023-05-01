Rihanna shows off her baby bump in a micro-mini-fur dress, nails the Met Gala theme early with a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld | fashion trends





Amid Monday’s Met Gala countdown, the two biggest questions on everyone’s mind are whether Rihanna will be attending fashion’s biggest night and what she’ll be wearing to prom. You can’t blame the internet for wondering the same if they remember all the amazing looks – from the unforgettable Guo Pei yellow dress in 2015 to the dazzling pope Maison Margiela look in 2018 – that she wore to the Met Ball. And like her fans, it looks like Rihanna is just as excited for the start of the First Monday in May celebrations. The Diamonds singer, who is pregnant with her second child, stepped out in New York this weekend wearing a fur dress that fit perfectly with the theme and showed off her baby bump. Keep scrolling to check out Rihanna’s pics. Rihanna flaunts her baby bump in a furry micro-mini dress for a New York outing. (Instagram) Rihanna’s tribute to Karl Lagerfeld Rihanna stepped out in New York this weekend. The paparazzi clicked on the pregnant singer and entrepreneur leaving a restaurant in the Big Apple. Rihanna also shared photos of her evening look on Instagram with the caption, “Not even Monday.” Rihanna chose a micro-style mini dress with striking accessories from Chanel’s Fall 1994 collection, designed by Karl Lagerfeld. Netizens loved the look and flooded the comments section with praise. Serena Williams commented, “The baddest in the game.” Vanessa Hudgens wrote: “Oh my God”. See pictures below. Rihanna wore a fuzzy white faux fur dress from the shelves of Coperni and flaunted her growing baby bump in it. The sleeveless set features a plunging neckline showcasing her cleavage, a bodycon silhouette and a micro mini hemline length displaying her legs. She styled it with a Chanel faux fur cropped jacket in black and white – Karl Lagerfeld’s signature combo. It features an open front, long sleeves and a cropped hem. Rihanna accessorized the ensemble with diamond earrings and rings. A messy hairstyle, blush pink lipstick, glowing skin and feathered brows completed it. Meanwhile, Rihanna styled the outfit with vintage CC [Chanel] logo sunglasses, Amina Muaddi strappy heels and a custom faux fur hat by Benny Andallo. The highlight of her look were the coveted ’90s Chanel pieces that couldn’t be more Met Gala ready. It makes us wonder if this could be her clue that she will be performing on the iconic steps of the Met tomorrow!

