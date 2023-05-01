Sports: UCSB dominates to reclaim Big West men’s tennis championship





– Advertisement – The UCSB men’s tennis team won the Big West Championship by beating UC Irvine 4-0. The win earned the Gauchos an automatic bid for the NCAA Tournament. It was the 15th Big West championship for UCSB and the first under coach Blake Muller. The team is 22-3 on the season, with the programs winning the most significant campaign since 1984-85. UCSB won two doubles matches to clinch the team point and won five of the first six sets in singles. The decisive point was won by Conrad Brown in 6th place. The Gauchos will learn their tournament draw on May 3. The UCSB Men’s Team reclaimed the Big West Men’s Tennis Championship in convincing fashion. The team outscored defending champion UC Irvine 4-0 on Sunday at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego. With this victory, the Gauchos have earned an automatic candidacy for the NCAA tournament, and they will learn their draw on Monday at 3:30 p.m. The first round of the tournament will be played on May 6 and 7. This is the 15th Big West championship for UCSB and the first under coach Blake Muller, who took over the program from Marty Davis in 2021. Muller guided the team to the finals of the year last, where it lost to UC Irvine. During the post-match press conference, Muller expressed his excitement saying, “Any time you can compete for a title, it’s exciting. Obviously we did it this year, which makes it even more special. I couldn’t be more proud of these guys. – Advertisement – With a season record of 22-3, the Gauchos enjoyed their most successful campaign since 1984-85 when they went 28-12. The team got off to a great start in Sunday’s rematch with the Anteaters, winning two doubles matches to clinch the team point. Luka Mrsic and Conrad Brown beat Thomas Smart-Lawee Sherif, 6-3, to second place, and Gianluca Brunkow-Pablo Majiuan prevailed, 7-5, over Matthew Sah-Rithvik Krishna at No. 3. UCSB No. 1 duo Phillip Jordan-Kai Brady didn’t have to complete their set as the team point was already assured. Jordan got his No. 1 singles match and edged Enrique Luque Rico of the Anteaters, 6-2, 6-2. I got off to a really good start, which gave me momentum for the rest of the game,” Jordan said. Brunkow was next to finish, beating Thomas Smart of the Anteaters, 6-0, 6-2. UCSB won five of the first six sets in singles. I told them to let it all hang out, Muller said of his message to singles players after the Gauchos won the doubles point. The deciding point was won by Brown in sixth place, beating Ali Amiri, 6-2, 6-4. – Advertisement – UCSB’s Kai Brady, Jordans No. 1 doubles partner, said it was good to change things up in this year’s tournament. It’s a bit like last year. We won the regular season. We just flipped the script this year to get the win. Looking ahead to the NCAA Tournament, Muller said the team’s goal at the start of the season was to make the tournament. And these guys have earned the right. I don’t know who was going to play, but whoever it is, I know these guys are going to be ready to play. In closing, the UCSB men’s tennis team made an impressive comeback, reclaiming the Big West Championship in dominating fashion. With their automatic entry into the NCAA Tournament, the team looks forward to its next challenge and is determined to continue its winning streak.

