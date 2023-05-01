Perfectly tailored clothes and wardrobe advice: how Karan & Moin is redefining menswear in India

Coming from the humble roots of a farming family, Karan Sabri, director of menswear brand Karan & Moin, stumbled upon his passion for fashion and textiles while watching his brother Moin Sabri making fabric at the work. He knew then that design was his calling, but as he looked at Moin he realized that until he understood the canvas, his painting would not go far.

He then set out to learn the basics of the fabric-making job that he took design courses to become a professional fashion designer.

We first set up a sewing unit, our intrinsic craftsmanship and craftsmanship. The fabric came later. As passionate artisans, our goal was to bring the best designs from around the world to India. Being the passionate learners that we are, we traveled to fashion capitals – Milan, Paris and London to learn skills from the experts, Karan said. Clothing Resources (AR) in an exclusive interview.

Back at their home base, they located and implemented their learning. Today, they offer the finest fabrics from around the world with style to match.

Karan & Moin was established by duo Karan Sabri and Moin Sabri in 1989. With a team that now numbers 50 employees, the brands manufacturing unit is located in South Extension, New Delhi, where 100% of their production is carried out in -house.

In their company, Moin is the master of clothing construction, while Karan works as a stylist and designer at the base. Moin brings my style and design to life with her in-depth knowledge of fabrics, her eye for detail and the execution of The Perfect Fit, said Karan.

The brand offers formal wear and party wear for men of all ages, sizes and types. It provides wardrobe guidance to help customers get the most out of their wardrobe while reducing the use-and-throw mindset that negatively contributes to environmental abuse. .

Additionally, Karan & Moin specializes in slow, classic, and timeless fashion, which appeals to men over 18 who have fine taste in fashion and want to create a strong impression. The target audience includes bureaucrats, business owners, partners, administrators, senior executives and high-profile figures, with a focus on working professionals in the 18-60 age bracket .

We sat down with Karan to understand her work style and the Karan & Moin brand and how she managed to fill a gap in the menswear market in India.

AR: How would you describe the basic label details/techniques that make your pieces stand out in the market?

KS: Fabric craftsmanship is our advantage. It’s all in the math, as we often hear Moin say. Reworking the calculations based on each client to create the fabric that will drape them to perfection is key – the secret behind the impeccable fit we’ve earned a reputation for delivering. Our designs have a minimalist, classic and persistent style that transcends time. Our outfits sync with your body language, making the style you wear your own. Our USP makes the fabric to make the style unique, which complements your stature and makes you look better than your best. We release two collections in one year – summer and winter.

AR: What are the main materials/fabrics you work with, is it outsourced or created by you, or is it a mix of both?

KS: We source materials directly from origin, both domestically and internationally, to ensure our customers get what we promise. We prefer to work with 100% natural fabrics such as wool, silk and cotton. Some of the international materials we work on are Burberry, Zenia, Rada, Scabal, Amara, Holland and Sherry and Loro Piana.

AR: India is famous worldwide for its local markets and hubs. Which hubs (both local and international) do you favor for sourcing raw materials and fabrics? Name a few areas you work with regularly.

KS: With design and production done in-house, we are very careful about the fabric we buy. We source our fabric directly from the best fabric manufacturers in the world like Zegna, Loro Piana, Holland and Sherry, Ariston, Dormeuil, Scabal, Reda etc.

AR: What are your future plans for the label in terms of retail expansion and range expansion?

KS: Being in an industry poised for exponential growth, we have our hands on the deck. Although we operate nationwide, based in Delhi, we plan to have a wider footprint across the country with studios in all metros and to be the top luxury menswear brand not only in our existing power dressing segment, but also in party wear.

AR: With the rise of AI and technology in the fashion industry, it becomes almost impossible not to adopt these tools to improve productivity and business. Does Karan & Moin integrate the use of technology and AI (database management, etc.)?

KS: An invasion of technology in our industry has been in the way we communicate and this is where the digital revolution has impacted us the most, both in terms of customer interactions or learning about evolution trends, new materials on the block, etc. Being in luxury menswear, in-person interactions continue to be the mode of choice.

AR: What do you think is driving consumption in fashion categories in the Indian market?

KS: In India, fashion trends are changing rapidly and there are many opportunities to show them off, especially at weddings, which are celebrated as festivals. The multiple functions of the wedding ceremony provide a platform for wearing different outfits and experimenting with various styles, accelerating fashion consumption.

Social media also plays an important role in promoting and spreading new fashion trends. It allows people to try out and discuss the latest trends, spreading awareness while simultaneously consuming new trends.

AR: How do you integrate sustainable and ethical practices at Karan & Moin? Please explain how you achieve this in the different departments.

KS: Some of the initiatives we incorporate into our practices to integrate our responsibility to the environment are:

Wardrobe tip: We start by understanding the client’s wardrobe and their needs, then we consult with them to maximize the use of their existing wardrobe and add styles and outfits that could maximize the use of what is in their wardrobe. -dress while helping her make a style statement.

Slow fashion champion: Our design goal is to give our customers outfits that make them look better than their best and also give them a style all their own while blending in with the trends.

Source of sustainable materials: Brands can work with suppliers to source sustainable materials and ensure they meet their quality standards.

Help customers make an informed decision on materials: We educate our customers about the materials they value for their outfits and increasingly encourage them to go green.

Reduce production waste: Being a design brand, we do not stock. We produce to order, minimizing waste.

Reusing and Reusing Sewing Scraps and Scraps: Moin, being extremely sensitive to sewing waste, can add to the environment, ensure cuts are made to minimize waste. All waste is collected to think about the best way to reuse it, minimizing the waste leaving our manufacturing unit.

AR: Please shed some light on the growing demand and popularity of ethnic fusion clothing among today’s consumers.

KS: The Indian fashion industry has been transformed by the emergence of ethnic fusion clothing, with the trend gaining immense popularity in menswear. This trend reflects a growing desire among men to embrace their cultural heritage and identity while incorporating contemporary and modern styles.

As Western clothing has become more accepted, the demand for ethnic fusion clothing has increased. The market has seen an influx of mix-and-match styles, completely changing the fashion landscape. The rise of social media platforms like Instagram has played a central role in this trend, increasing awareness and interest among male consumers who are increasingly willing to experiment with their fashion choices.

AR: How is K&M revolutionizing the D2C fashion space in India?

KS: As a designer brand, we focus on creating bespoke clothing to suit each individual rather than mass production. We don’t rely on pre-designed styles from previous seasons like many other designer brands. Instead, we work closely with our clients to design unique outfits that meet their specific vision and needs.

By working directly with our customers, we are able to stay tuned to market demands in real time, allowing us to create custom garments that match those needs.

