Reviews | The Met Gala, or when fashion consumes art





The confluence of art and fashion at the Met Gala and elsewhere has profound ramifications. Each field began to see each other again. Art, having never achieved such mass prominence, wonders if it could come down from its ivory tower and become truly popular. Fashion, unaccustomed to such high-culture credibility, wonders if it could gain new seriousness and cachet in the public eye. Inspired by these potentials, each turns more eagerly to the implicit promise of the other. This cross-pollination has a long history. At the dawn of the 20th century, Paul Poiret, fashion king, has used artists to create its textile patterns, fashion illustrations and business stationery. Elsa Schiaparelli has collaborated with Salvador Dal on several iconic designs, including the shoe hat And lobster dress from 1937. Christian Dior ran an art gallery before becoming a fashion designer and later named her dresses Matisse, Braque, Dal and Picasso. But in recent years, the reciprocity between art and fashion has become big business. Fashion houses are now looking to transcend their narrow identification with clothing and accessories. Louis Vuitton, according to Bernard Arnault, CEO and chairman of fashion and luxury conglomerate LVMH, which owns the brand, is much more than a fashion brand. It is a cultural brand with a global audience. By emphasizing its ties to art and, by implication, the scarcity and exclusivity of the arts, Louis Vuitton symbolically undermines the reality that its business imperative (to sell more goods) actually diminishes scarcity and exclusivity. exclusivity of its products. The company made $20 billion in sales last year, doubling its turnover from four years ago. But as a cultural brand, Louis Vuitton dissolves the crude reality of products and sales into the mythical allure of storytelling and imagery. Arts institutions have come to see themselves as cultural brands as well. For many, the pandemic was clearing up. At the start of Covid, the Met, for example, saw its social media engagement increase by 95% on Instagram, 64% on Twitter and 17% on Facebook. Today, the museum has more than 11 million followersmany of whom may never see his art in person or post photos of his world-famous galleries. For arts businesses, becoming a cultural brand offers ambiguous benefits. Galleries, auction houses and art fairs, which once depended on a small coterie of wealthy collectors, now attract millions of followers online. But they are unlikely to convert many social media users into buyers, given the high price of art. While subscribers may share content about an exhibit or sale, cultivating desirability and consensus around artworks, their impact on results is indirect at best.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/01/opinion/met-gala-fashion-art.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos