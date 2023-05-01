Chrissy Teigen hits out at George Santos for rude clothing comments





Chrissy Teigen has slammed Congressman George Santos after making fun of her White House Correspondents’ Association evening dress. The annual dinner, which began in 1921, has attracted thousands of celebrity guests this year, including Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos, Rosario Dawson, Liev Schreiber, Julia Fox, Gayle King, and more. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, along with US Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Mr. Doug Emhoff, were also present. According to White House Correspondents Association websitethe event is the organization’s “primary source of revenue to fund all of our work, including support for journalists working to cover the President, events and programs to educate the public about the value of the First Amendment and a free press, and scholarships to help the next generation of journalists. Chrissy Teigen arrives for the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC on April 29, 2023. (Inset) Representative George Santos departs the U.S. Capitol on January 12, 2023 in Washington, DC Model recently slammed Santos for comments about her dress at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Stefani Reynolds/AFP; Inset Win McNamee/Getty Images/Getty Images

On Sunday, Santos took aim at Teigen on Twitter. “The shelves at Kohl’s & Macy’s must be empty after the amount of ready-made dresses I’ve seen since last night,” he wrote. “But before we dive into the swing dresses…what the hell was Chrissy Teigen wearing? #WHCD23” In response, the model fired back, “I’m all for talking shit, but this is a legitimately awesome dress.” The exchange drew comments from other Twitter users, with some siding with Teigen and others agreeing with Santos. “Joan Rivers dollar store weighs in,” one person wrote in a comment that racked up more than 600 likes, referring to the late fashion font host. “It’s absolutely no surprise that @Santos4Congress has no taste,” said another. “Tell them George!” Florida congressional candidate Lavern Spicer added a slew of laughing emojis, while someone else simply wrote, “Lol.” Teigen’s sheer lilac dress with crystal-embellished corset and high slit was created by Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika. The look was accessorized with a mirrored clutch, diamond earrings and strappy sandals. Beside her was her husband, John Legend, who looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo and black patent leather shoes. The couple’s night out came just days after the cookbook author revealed she was seriously ill after a Disney cruise. The mum-of-three, who shares kids Luna, 7, Miles, 4, Esti, 3 months with Legend, first tweeted to her followers: “Learned a lot on my first cruise, but the most important thing is that you can really feel it moving. Bring disease patches!” “I’ve never had this much pain, I’m coughing…something, the soles of my feet are roasted, I just had phone service and I still feel like we’re moving,” a- she explained. “I’m currently flying out of Melbourne, Florida, which actually has the cutest little airport I’ve ever seen.” On Thursday, however, Teigen shared an Instagram photo of herself on the couch with her youngest daughter and said she was “on the mend.” Do you have a tip on an entertainment story that Newsweek should cover? Let us know via [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/chrissy-teigen-lashes-out-george-santos-correspondents-dinner-1797598 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos