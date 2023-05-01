Spring Black Fashion Week MN keeps it fresh with new events

A nail art contest. A fashion show celebrating 50 years of hip-hop. A dress to impress the Minnesota Met Gala.

For organizer Natalie Morrow, bringing in new artists and events is a must when Black Fashion Week MN (BFWMN) rolls around. And the upcoming spring lineup, with events May 5-13, is no exception.

“What we’re really trying to focus on is that there are so many creatives here in the Twin Cities,” Morrow said. “Our goal is to create [and highlight] new designers, creative artists, new models and really growing that community.”

In addition to new faces, Morrow wants to introduce new events for the biannual series. Nail art is all the rage right now, so she’s launching a contest where technicians are tasked with designing nails to match local designers’ outfits.

Morrow was inspired by gymnast Suni Lee, who brought fingertip style to the fore when she sported designer nails during the 2020 Olympics. “All of a sudden nails were all the rage. “Morrow said. “Nails are a big part of fashion. It’s part of our outfits, part of our style.”

And while the BFWMN founder is dedicated to introducing new events, she hopes at least one will become a long-standing tradition, the Minnesota Met Gala at the Minneapolis Institute of Art. For the first time, attendees are encouraged to dress in their best attire while enjoying a fashion show featuring local clothing and accessories designers.

“When you think of the Met Gala, you think of New York,” Morrow said. “We should have one because we are [one of the top] in the country in arts and culture at all levels.

Morrow emphasized that BFWMN is open to anyone on and off the track who shares a love for creative art and design.

“We welcome everyone,” she said. “We want to attract talent from different ethnicities. It’s about working together and creating a diverse fashion week.”

Looking to discover the latest local design talent? Here is the schedule:

BFWMN fashion evening: The launch event is a chance to mingle with the team behind this year’s Black Fashion Week MN and purchase discounted tickets to upcoming BFWMN shows. Music and giveaways are also part of the event. (6:30 p.m. May 5. $15. Juut Salonspa Creative Hub, 1315 Harmon Place, Mpls.)

Fundraising for the fashion show: Musician and educator Chadwick “Niles” Phillips will co-host this fundraising fashion show to support young people with vitiligo. The event will also feature poet Joe Davis and musician Buddy McLain releasing a new song. (6 p.m. May 6. $40-$60. Juut Salonspa Creative Hub, 1315 Harmon Place, Mpls.)

A conversation with stylists: Local stylists tell how they got their start in the industry and how to create some of the latest looks. Small bites and beverages will be served at this networking event. (3 p.m. May 7. $25. The District Edina, 7777 Washington Av. S., Edina)

Fashion and Nails Show: Thanks to hometown heroes like Suni Lee, who brought sophisticated and artistic nails to the forefront of the world, the trend has become a worldwide phenomenon. But it was part of the culture of the Twin Cities before and continues to grow stronger. This show highlights the creative juices of our local nail technicians as they come up with designs that match the outfits of local designers. (6 p.m. May 10. $15-$30. The Neu Neu Event Space, 514 N. 3rd St., Mpls.)

Super Dope Super Fly Super Fresh Fashion Show: With Leticia Degante, Mattie Nunn and more to come. (7 p.m. May 11. $20-$40. The Neu Neu Event Space, 514 N. 3rd St., Mpls.)

50 Years of Hip Hop Tribute Street Wear Fashion Show: This show celebrating hip-hop through fashion, music and performance will feature designers specializing in everything from sportswear to couture. More than half a dozen designers will present their latest creations including Sonelle Couture and NoExcuses Brand. Looks from title sponsor Puma will also be featured. (7 p.m. May 12. $20-50. W Minneapolis The Foshay, 821 Marquette Ave. S., Mpls.)

Minnesota Met Gala: The inaugural Twin Cities Gala will be the perfect opportunity to dress up. Featured designers include Rox Jewelry, Lexurie Collection, Von Taylor, BernGouba, Neekmolac and Rammy Mohamed of Ramadan Designs. (1:30 p.m. May 13: $50-$75. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Ave. S., Mpls.)