The controversy over Salman Khan’s dress code and what he said

Salman Khan shared this image (courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan is a main character on social media today after he tried to defend his alleged dress code for women on set and ended up escalating the controversy. In a TV show episode Aap Ki Adalat, the actor was challenged by host Rajat Sharma on his ‘double standard’, was it okay to control women’s clothing while taking off his shirt himself in his movies at every opportunity he got had, asked Salman Khan. “There’s no double standard in that. I think a woman’s body is much more precious, so as much as it’s covered, I think that’s better,” said the Someone’s brother, someone’s life the star’s problematic response.

Asked to elaborate, Salman Khan blamed the male gaze. “These boys don’t care, these boys don’t care. Because of whom the boys look at the girls, your sister, your wife, your mothers, wo mujhe acha nahi lagta. (It’s about boys not girls. The way they look at girls, your sister, your wife or your mother, I don’t like that). So I don’t want them to go through that,” Salman said, using an argument that has been used by guardians of patriarchal norms to punish women for their choice of outfits.

On Twitter there have been a number of unsurprisingly negative reactions, many are of the opinion that Salman Khan said nothing and did nothing wrong, but some, like the handful of satire The Desh Bhakt, noted that the actor’s words smack of hypocrisy while acknowledging his alleged violence against women in his romance.

East #Salman Khan only against necklines’ or also against women’s lift-up skirts???

It seems that not only politicians and actors take courses in hypocrisy

//

PS – without even going into what he would have done to the precious bodies of his ex-girlfriends pic.twitter.com/LZ78Pz2RNU The DeshBhakt (@LeDeshBhakt) May 1, 2023

Salman Khan’s dress code for women which he has not denied imposing one was revealed in passing by actress Palak Tiwari who appears in the star’s new version Someone’s brother, someone’s life. Talk to Siddharth Kannanshe said, When I was AD-ing (assistant director) with Salman sir on antimfew people know, Mr. Salman had a rule: Any more girl together Or (any girl on my set), cleavage should be here (pointing to the collarbone.) All girls should be covered, like good girls. My mom saw me wearing a full t-shirt, joggers, fully covered and going on set and she was like ‘how are you so well dressed?’ I told him ‘Salman sir THE together pe rule two (Salman sir has this rule on set) and she was like ‘wow! Alright.'”

“He’s a traditionalist. Of course he’s like, ‘what you wear (wear whatever you want), but it’s also like my daughters should always be protected. If there are men around that he doesn’t know personally, it’s not his personal space where he doesn’t trust everyone, he’s like, girl should always be safe,” added Palak.

As the backlash ensued, Palak Tiwari tried to back down. “It was really misunderstood,” she said eTimes about his comments, adding, “All I wanted to say is that I have set myself certain guidelines on how to dress with people who are way older than me, that I’ve grown enough by idolizing. Salman sir is, of course, one of them.”

Someone’s brother, someone’s life co-stars Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill also attempted damage control. “It’s also because he says what he thinks. A lot of people mean it but they don’t say it while he says what he thinks. It’s very clear and it can sometimes make people say people ‘Oh my God!’ It surprises you because you’re not used to people saying what they think,” Pooja said. digital zoomShehnaaz said News18“Nothing like that, I wore a very sexy dress during the promotion. Mr. Salman continues to motivate me and tell me that you will grow in your career.”

Salman Khan’s new movie Someone’s brother, someone’s life released the Eid to poor reviews but fair box office numbers.