Fashion
The controversy over Salman Khan’s dress code and what he said
Salman Khan is a main character on social media today after he tried to defend his alleged dress code for women on set and ended up escalating the controversy. In a TV show episode Aap Ki Adalat, the actor was challenged by host Rajat Sharma on his ‘double standard’, was it okay to control women’s clothing while taking off his shirt himself in his movies at every opportunity he got had, asked Salman Khan. “There’s no double standard in that. I think a woman’s body is much more precious, so as much as it’s covered, I think that’s better,” said the Someone’s brother, someone’s life the star’s problematic response.
Asked to elaborate, Salman Khan blamed the male gaze. “These boys don’t care, these boys don’t care. Because of whom the boys look at the girls, your sister, your wife, your mothers, wo mujhe acha nahi lagta. (It’s about boys not girls. The way they look at girls, your sister, your wife or your mother, I don’t like that). So I don’t want them to go through that,” Salman said, using an argument that has been used by guardians of patriarchal norms to punish women for their choice of outfits.
On Twitter there have been a number of unsurprisingly negative reactions, many are of the opinion that Salman Khan said nothing and did nothing wrong, but some, like the handful of satire The Desh Bhakt, noted that the actor’s words smack of hypocrisy while acknowledging his alleged violence against women in his romance.
East #Salman Khan only against necklines’ or also against women’s lift-up skirts???
It seems that not only politicians and actors take courses in hypocrisy
//
PS – without even going into what he would have done to the precious bodies of his ex-girlfriends pic.twitter.com/LZ78Pz2RNU
The DeshBhakt (@LeDeshBhakt) May 1, 2023
Salman Khan’s dress code for women which he has not denied imposing one was revealed in passing by actress Palak Tiwari who appears in the star’s new version Someone’s brother, someone’s life. Talk to Siddharth Kannanshe said, When I was AD-ing (assistant director) with Salman sir on antimfew people know, Mr. Salman had a rule: Any more girl together Or (any girl on my set), cleavage should be here (pointing to the collarbone.) All girls should be covered, like good girls. My mom saw me wearing a full t-shirt, joggers, fully covered and going on set and she was like ‘how are you so well dressed?’ I told him ‘Salman sir THE together pe rule two (Salman sir has this rule on set) and she was like ‘wow! Alright.'”
“He’s a traditionalist. Of course he’s like, ‘what you wear (wear whatever you want), but it’s also like my daughters should always be protected. If there are men around that he doesn’t know personally, it’s not his personal space where he doesn’t trust everyone, he’s like, girl should always be safe,” added Palak.
As the backlash ensued, Palak Tiwari tried to back down. “It was really misunderstood,” she said eTimes about his comments, adding, “All I wanted to say is that I have set myself certain guidelines on how to dress with people who are way older than me, that I’ve grown enough by idolizing. Salman sir is, of course, one of them.”
Someone’s brother, someone’s life co-stars Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill also attempted damage control. “It’s also because he says what he thinks. A lot of people mean it but they don’t say it while he says what he thinks. It’s very clear and it can sometimes make people say people ‘Oh my God!’ It surprises you because you’re not used to people saying what they think,” Pooja said. digital zoomShehnaaz said News18“Nothing like that, I wore a very sexy dress during the promotion. Mr. Salman continues to motivate me and tell me that you will grow in your career.”
Salman Khan’s new movie Someone’s brother, someone’s life released the Eid to poor reviews but fair box office numbers.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ndtv.com/entertainment/explained-salman-khans-dress-code-controversy-and-what-he-said-3994487
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Sonam Kapoor to perform lyric piece at King Charles III coronation concert, only Bollywood celebrity to attend
- Tree cricket megaphone | Montana public radio
- The controversy over Salman Khan’s dress code and what he said
- May Art Series at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center
- PreludeDx™ Presents Comparative Data at Annual ASBrS Conference Using DCISionRT® to Analyze Racial/Ethnic Radiotherapy Recommendation Changes
- Texas Voters Won’t Be Excited About Joe Biden and Donald Trump’s Rematch
- Sixers look sunk | Daily Sport Bulletin
- New York Stock Exchange executive mulls Michigan Senate bid
- [Event] European Forum on Global Economic Sanctions – June 1-2, Berlin, Germany | American Conference Institute (ACI)
- Health secretary Steve Barclay told ‘not to be disrespectful’ to striking NHS nurses – UK politics live | NHS
- After Congress Speaker’s ‘venomous snake’ beard to PM Modi, his son calls him ‘nalayak beta’
- Turkish army in Syria kills ISIS leader