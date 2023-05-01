Dany Garcia’s GSTQ expands to menswear – WWD

Dany Garcia is the ultimate multitasker.

She is a film producer, professional bodybuilder, co-owner of the XFL football league and her company Garcia Cos. also owns a number of consumer products, including Teremana tequila and Zoa energy drink.

Two years ago, she got into fashion by launching GSTQ, a dress-rich, size-inclusive women’s collection, which is sold on her website and will be added to nordstrom.com later this month. . Now Garcia is expanding the GSTQ franchise into menswear.

“The process of getting started with the women was very clear from the start,” she said. It was centered on “taking care of my sisters, supporting women and supporting them” by providing them with clothing, which is “one of the most intimate relationships you can have with the consumer”.

But while GSTQ, which stands for God Save the Queen, a longtime anthem for the entrepreneur, may have started with women, Garcia has always felt a kinship with men.

“Most of my life after college has been guiding men and guiding men’s careers,” said Garcia, who manages her ex-husband Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and is associated with him in a number of ventures, including his Project Rock athletic and training line with Under Armour.

Although GSTQ men’s clothing was inspired by athletes, it is not sportswear. The assortment is meant to tick all the boxes for men and can take them from the office to the restaurant. The offer includes costumes; flat front pants with silicone waistband; jogging pants without elasticated bottoms; zippered polo shirts; Color-block organic cotton t-shirts; tracksuits; quarter-zip hoodies with kangaroo pockets; hand-knitted merino wool sweaters in Uruguay and outerwear including reversible nylon jackets, a quilted herringbone bomber jacket, a raglan-back anorak and a limited-edition oversized down puffer jacket.

The line, which is designed by former Ralph Lauren executive Anna Tobler, who also designs women, is all about comfort – almost every piece stretches and there are plenty of bells and whistles, like a myriad pockets in which to store things, stowable hoods and taped seams. Suit jackets and outerwear have interior backpack straps so they can be removed and carried.

Garcia compared the collection to the XFL, which she said “creates an environment in which my athletes can shine. GSTQ for men is the manifestation of those same efforts in clothing: the stretch, the understanding of the need for them to stay cool, the details – clothes that have been defined and created with the heart. »

The collection was inspired and driven by Johnson as well as her current husband, Dave Rienzi, also a bodybuilder and professional fitness trainer.

Garcia said she sees “a lot of white space” in fashion, especially menswear, and believes now is the right time to enter the market and offer a new alternative. The target customer is someone who is busy and juggles many tasks, but still wants to “feel polished and enjoy clothes that say not only is it nice to wear, but it’s nice to be in. The artist and producer in me wants to create things that look good.

The pieces in the line are designed to be layered. studio bryce thompson

This is similar to the women’s line, which Garcia says has exceeded its sales plan since its launch two years ago. “But it’s still very, very young.”

She expects suits, which come in vibrant colors such as orange and red, as well as joggers, hoodies and quarter zips, to be among the most popular items on the men’s line at launch.

GSTQ for men opens at $98 for t-shirts with pants priced at $198-$248, blazers at $448, anorak at $598 and the puff vest at $798. Orders can be placed from Monday and the line will officially launch on August 15.

Asked about her goals for GSTQ, Garcia said she would like to eventually have a physical presence, expand into children’s clothing and sell internationally. “This line is not about world domination, but I would like it to be a very important brand because of the thought we put behind the design.”