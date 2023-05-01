Fashion
Dany Garcia’s GSTQ expands to menswear – WWD
Dany Garcia is the ultimate multitasker.
She is a film producer, professional bodybuilder, co-owner of the XFL football league and her company Garcia Cos. also owns a number of consumer products, including Teremana tequila and Zoa energy drink.
Two years ago, she got into fashion by launching GSTQ, a dress-rich, size-inclusive women’s collection, which is sold on her website and will be added to nordstrom.com later this month. . Now Garcia is expanding the GSTQ franchise into menswear.
“The process of getting started with the women was very clear from the start,” she said. It was centered on “taking care of my sisters, supporting women and supporting them” by providing them with clothing, which is “one of the most intimate relationships you can have with the consumer”.
But while GSTQ, which stands for God Save the Queen, a longtime anthem for the entrepreneur, may have started with women, Garcia has always felt a kinship with men.
“Most of my life after college has been guiding men and guiding men’s careers,” said Garcia, who manages her ex-husband Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and is associated with him in a number of ventures, including his Project Rock athletic and training line with Under Armour.
Although GSTQ men’s clothing was inspired by athletes, it is not sportswear. The assortment is meant to tick all the boxes for men and can take them from the office to the restaurant. The offer includes costumes; flat front pants with silicone waistband; jogging pants without elasticated bottoms; zippered polo shirts; Color-block organic cotton t-shirts; tracksuits; quarter-zip hoodies with kangaroo pockets; hand-knitted merino wool sweaters in Uruguay and outerwear including reversible nylon jackets, a quilted herringbone bomber jacket, a raglan-back anorak and a limited-edition oversized down puffer jacket.
The line, which is designed by former Ralph Lauren executive Anna Tobler, who also designs women, is all about comfort – almost every piece stretches and there are plenty of bells and whistles, like a myriad pockets in which to store things, stowable hoods and taped seams. Suit jackets and outerwear have interior backpack straps so they can be removed and carried.
Garcia compared the collection to the XFL, which she said “creates an environment in which my athletes can shine. GSTQ for men is the manifestation of those same efforts in clothing: the stretch, the understanding of the need for them to stay cool, the details – clothes that have been defined and created with the heart. »
The collection was inspired and driven by Johnson as well as her current husband, Dave Rienzi, also a bodybuilder and professional fitness trainer.
Garcia said she sees “a lot of white space” in fashion, especially menswear, and believes now is the right time to enter the market and offer a new alternative. The target customer is someone who is busy and juggles many tasks, but still wants to “feel polished and enjoy clothes that say not only is it nice to wear, but it’s nice to be in. The artist and producer in me wants to create things that look good.
This is similar to the women’s line, which Garcia says has exceeded its sales plan since its launch two years ago. “But it’s still very, very young.”
She expects suits, which come in vibrant colors such as orange and red, as well as joggers, hoodies and quarter zips, to be among the most popular items on the men’s line at launch.
GSTQ for men opens at $98 for t-shirts with pants priced at $198-$248, blazers at $448, anorak at $598 and the puff vest at $798. Orders can be placed from Monday and the line will officially launch on August 15.
Asked about her goals for GSTQ, Garcia said she would like to eventually have a physical presence, expand into children’s clothing and sell internationally. “This line is not about world domination, but I would like it to be a very important brand because of the thought we put behind the design.”
|
Sources
2/ https://wwd.com/menswear-news/mens-sportswear/dany-garcias-gstq-dwayne-the-rock-johnson-under-armour-1235627248/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Dany Garcia’s GSTQ expands to menswear – WWD
- A digitally risky city can be an ‘adventure’
- The brain’s ‘chill pill’: Anxiety-suppressing genes discovered by scientists
- Huge Fire In Shops On Pune-Satara Road, 2 Injured: It Felt Like An Earthquake
- Ronna McDaniel downplays leaked 2022 GOP post-mortem draft that omitted Donald Trump
- Jewish group asks to meet Guardian editor on cartoon – Deadline
- TikTok stars approach man to ask if he wants to date but don’t realize he’s a British actor
- Calm after the bankruptcy of the 3rd bank
- Google Adds Account Sync for Authenticator Without E2EE The Register
- Mouse hair turns gray when certain stem cells get stuck
- Xi sends greetings to the country’s workers
- President always establishes thorough communication with workers: KSP