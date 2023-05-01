May 1 | “CTMB” seeks to become a mini version of DKNY for lifestyle fashion for men and women





“CTMB” seeks to become a mini version of DKNY for lifestyle fashion for men and women May 1, 2023 – Baltimore’s “Charm’tastic Mile” (Love That 1.3) www.thecharmtasticmile.com. The famous 1.3 mile corridor located in the heart of Charm City (Est.1975) that connects Dwtn-West, Inner Harbor & Harbor East which is now listed on Google search as one of the top 10-15 most famous streets of America is reporting that the chic-stretch hallway will launch its own fashionable lifestyle brand / souvenir brand named “CTMB”. “CTMB” is the 4-letter abbreviation for Baltimore’s “Charm’tastic Mile”. Charm City is set to give a boost to its own fashion and stylish souvenir industry which desperately needs a local lifestyle brand. Under Armor (UA) is more active and performance based. CTMB will be cosmopolitan & lifestyle. In 1984, Donna Karan presented to the world DKNY www.dkny.com, the 4-letter fashion house has become iconic with celebrities from entertainment, business and sport. DKNY has become more than just a fad; he evolved and personified a certain lifestyle and status. DKNY, Donna Karan New York represented the Big Apple and was seen on men and women around the world. The “CTMB” brand is not looking to rise to that level, but here in Baltimore and the State of Maryland it will seek to become a major influencer in the tourist lifestyle/souvenir clothing fashion and add to the “New Renaissance” which has been in preparation since the beginning of the calendar year 2023. “CTMB” will introduce later CTMB-UOMO (Italian for men) for men’s lifestyle/souvenir t-shirts and polo shirts. The men’s merchandise will also feature the classic “Charm’tastic Mile” logo that has been a part of the brand since its introduction in Baltimore in 2016. The “Charm’tastic Mile” is the only trademark registered with the USPTO. www.uspto.gov in Baltimore.

The “Charm’tastic Mile” & CTMB will honor the completion of the Mural “Our Baltimore” with CTMB mural theme-color logo font t-shirts and script, The Charm’tastic Mile of “Our Baltimore”. For more information or media interview requests on the new Lifestyle/Souvenir brand “CTMB”, please contact Derrick E Vaughan of The “Charm’tastic Mile” at 443-851-5244 or email : [email protected]

