Kate Middleton’s wedding dress was attacked by Meghan Markle | royal | News

Meghan Markle made some rather scathing comments about Kate Middleton’s marriage years before she became royal, a former blog post has revealed. The Duchess of Sussex first met the Princess of Wales in 2017 after she started dating Prince Harry. But years earlier, she had shared her thoughts on choosing Kate’s wedding dress on her former blog ‘The Tig’. In the post, Meghan referenced the “pomp and circumstance” of the royal wedding and “an endless conversation about Princess Kate”.

Kate, Princess of Wales, married Prince William at Westminster Abbey in 2011. Reflecting on marriage in a 2014 blog post, Meghan spoke of “grown women” having a “childhood fantasy”. She said: “Little girls dream of being princesses. For me, I was all about She-Ra, the Princess of Power. “For those of you unfamiliar with the 80s cartoon reference, She-Ra is He-Man’s twin sister and a sword-wielding royal rebel known for her strength. “We’re definitely not talking about Cinderella here. “Grown women seem to retain that childhood fantasy. Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and the endless conversation about Princess Kate.” READ MORE: Harry felt ‘out of place’ after Charlotte’s birth as William Bond cracks

Giving insight into their first meeting, Meghan said she was surprised at the “formality”. Speaking on the Netflix docuseries ‘Harry and Meghan’, the Duchess said: “I first met her, I think we went to dinner, I remember I was in ripped jeans and bare feet I was a hug, I’ve always been a hug, I didn’t know that was shocking to a lot of Brits. “I began to understand that the formality outside continued inside, that there is a way to be forward facing, and then you close the door, I can relax now. But this formality continues on both sides and it surprised me.” Relations between the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been strained since Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals.

Prior to their departure, the couples, once dubbed the “Fab Four”, were regularly seen on public outings. But, Harry and Meghan’s regular jabs at the Royal Family appear to have damaged their bond. In his tell-all memoir ‘Spare’, Prince Harry gave details of an altercation with his brother, claiming William pushed him into a dog bowl. The four were last seen putting their differences aside as they mourned the loss of Queen Elizabeth II. But we are unlikely to see any reconciliation within the group as Meghan remains at home in the US while Harry attends the King’s coronation alone.

