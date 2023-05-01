The NEST provides fashion to the ducks | Arts & Culture





Eduardo Olivares has lived in Eugene since he was 5 years old. Growing up, her parents not only worked full time, but did everything they could to make ends meet. Her father worked as a welder while also working on cars and her mother was a seamstress who sold jewelry and perfumes on the side. Olivares’ parents worked hard for his future and inspired him to pursue his passion for clothes. In January 2021, Olivares opened The Neighborhood Eugene Sustainability Team (NEST) with business partner Harrison Stevens. The nest sells vintage University of Oregon merchandise, but has since expanded to sell streetwear. The store is located adjacent to campus at the corner of East 13th Avenue and Kincaid Street. The NEST is also currently in partnership with Oregon sneakers for sale at the NEST It is open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday. The NEST hatched when Olivares was still a third-year advertising major and sports business minor, but he was cultivating long before that. In 2019, in his first year, he created his savings company: BounceBack Thrifts. Soon after, he met his future business partner, Stevens, then a junior, who already had his established brand of Stanley Thrifts. Olivares usd to sell clothes from his own house as he had a brand without a store, but that would soon change once he and Stevens got together. “I was coming from Portland, and I called Harrison, and he said he was downstairs, and then we got to work,” Olivares said. “I remember I found a rental sign on the window, and I called it without thinking, and we kind of made it happen.” What was once a side hustle has become a full-time job for Olivares. Being in school was definitely a hindrance, but also came in handy. He would walk out of class for the day and be able to implement what he had learned to build The NEST “I was learning skills in my classes that I would take and use to build the brand, so it just went hand in hand,” Olivares said. Originally, Olivares and Stevens picked up local thrift stores to sell vintage clothing. With the rise in pop culture interest in vintage clothing during the COVID-19 pandemic, finding clothes has become easier and business has exploded. Now The NEST sources its supplies from wholesalers, warehouses leaving “nothing to chance”, Olivares said. Anyone can buy, trade, and sell clothes at NEST, making it a fashion hub on campus. “The brand as a whole was created by students for students. We wanted to create a community here that we hadn’t seen,” Olivares said. Follow the NEST on Instagram for updates on events and sales.

