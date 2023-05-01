Kim Kardashian wears a “low-cut dress” to celebrate her wedding





Kim Kardashian wore a custom “low-cut dress” to celebrate the impromptu wedding of Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage in Las Vegas last month. The ‘Kardashian’ star shared snaps of herself from the Little White Chapel event and raved about the nuptials in her caption. “I was so honored to be able to officiate a wedding in Vegas!!! Couldn’t be happier for you both @chrisappleton1 and @lukasgage,” she captioned the photo carousel on Sunday. “@shaniatwain’s surprise singing their song to them was and I love the @ludovicdesaintsernin personalized dress.” Designed by Ludovic de Saint Sernin, the dress featured lace-up detailing and a matching choker. kimkardashian/Instagram “I love the custom dress @ludovicdesaintsernin,” Kim added in her Instagram caption. kimkardashian/Instagram Ludovic de Saint-Sernin shared the pictures on their own page and detailed her design, sharing that it’s the “cleavage dress” and the black leather choker. “This dress feels like the ultimate form of LdSS expression, celebrating self-love, freedom and sensuality,” the brand wrote on Instagram. For more Page Six style you love… While the eye-catching dress certainly caught the eye, the Skim founder’s caption on the photo series also raised some eyebrows as she changed it from the original which apparently shaded her sister Kourtney. Page Six broke the news that the fast-acting couple tied the knot in April. lukasgage/Instagram There is no one I would have officiated a rock n roll wedding for in Vegas other than @chrisappleton1 and @lukasgage, Kim wrote alongside the Sin City snaps. Fans were quick to think the caption was a fake Kourtney and Travis Barkers wedding in Las Vegas, which none of her siblings attended. It seems the Poosh founder also felt dissenting, as Kim edited the caption to remove the “rock ‘n’ roll” from it all. It was later revealed that Shania Twain had performed. kimkardashian/Instagram Kim, 42, posted the wedding photos just days after the Kardashians season 3 trailer revealed tensions between her and Kourtney, 44. My sister used my wedding as a business opportunity, the Lemme founder said of her nuptials in Portofino, Italy. “People think it’s a misunderstanding,” she later noted. “It’s not. It’s who she is at heart.

