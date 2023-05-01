Five takeaways from UVA Lacrosses’ win over No. 1 Notre Dame

Impressively, the Virginia Cavaliers men’s lacrosse team managed the top spot Notre Dame Fighting Irish by a final score of 12-8 yesterday afternoon. The 11-3 Wahoos have now finished their regular season and have a two-week break before the start of the NCAA Tournament on the weekend of May 13.

After yesterday’s win, we have five takeaways for the team heading into the playoffs.

Matt Nunes channels Tillman Johnson

At halftime of that game, the 2003 Virginia National Championship team was honored as they approached the 20th anniversary of their title. Goalkeeper Tillman Johnson, long renowned for his Championship weekend performance, which included a 13-save performance against Johns Hopkins in the final, was not present, but current keeper Matthew Nunes played similarly heroic way against the Fighting Irish.

Recording a career-high 19 saves (on 27 shots for an absurd 70.4% save rate), the UVA sophomore goaltender was undoubtedly the star of the game for the Wahoos.

He was channeling Tillman Johnson, Lars Tiffany remarked after the game, before adding he stole a bunch [of goals] today, especially during this fourth quarter. It’s really impressive what he does. And his race [of success] really started the first time we played at Notre Dame. Going into this Notre Dame game, we were a little uncertain. And since then, he sees the ball very well and [Coach] Kip Turner is doing a fantastic job with him.

Ever professional, Nunes credited his defense for dictating the types of shots he faced against Notre Dame, noting how they made sure he saw the shots I want to see. Low angle view, hands tied. So much of the credit goes to our Noah short stick d-middies [Chizmar]Grayson [Sallade], [Evan] Zinn, Jeff [Conner] and all of our poles have been really good at getting them to take the pictures I want to see.

Even so, there were plenty of saves made by Nunes that probably should have been Irish scores. With the way he’s taken shape as his second season has progressed, Nunes looks set for a successful May that could rival the runs of other UVA greats such as Alex Rode, Adam Ghitelman, Kip Turner and, of course, Johnson.

Virginias rope unit comes in big

Notre Dame’s starting offense of Chris Kavanagh, Pat Kavanagh and Jake Taylor combined to score just three goals against UVA yesterday. Meanwhile, Virginia’s three true defensive midfielders, Sallade, Zinn and Chizmar, each scored a goal to give the Wahoos massive momentum throughout the second half.

I wasn’t happy with how the short stick d-middies started the game because we weren’t picking up loose balls on that end, having the ball checked off our stick and having to play defense again, a commented Tiffany after the victory. And we bothered a bit with them, to tell you the truth. But, boy, they just showed their hearts. Finally get those balls, get down, hit some shots in transition. It’s so rewarding to see the grunts, the grinders, your soldiers, not your colonels or generals, just getting some love and setting goals. My God, these are joyful pieces.

Indeed, goals from Zinn and Sallades in transition and Chizmars’ open-net scoring just over the midfield line all proved crucial against Notre Dame. Combined with Jeff Conners’ two-way ability and the way all four played defensively in this game, these guys arguably made the difference. Chizmar, in particular, took a brutal blow in the third quarter and recovering from it was a huge boost for the whole team.

Guys who play on the string unit will rarely get the credit they deserve. But make no mistake, their value is still paramount and the difference they can make is significant in big games like these.

Cade Saustad and Cole Kastner bully the Kavanaghs again

For the second time this season, the UVA tandem of shut-in defenders took it to Notre Dame’s heralded Kavanagh brothers. Holding them to a combined goal and four assists, Cade Saustad and Cole Kastner actually topped their performance against Notre Dame just over a month ago when they limited the Kavanaghs to six combined points.

What these two can do to the Kavanagh brothers, no one else can, Tiffany said in her postgame statement. They always get their points, I understand that. But to neutralize them…which Cade and Cole do, they’re simply some of the best covering defenders in the game.

That they are. The length that the 67 Kastner and 65 Saustad bring to the field can absolutely overwhelm opponents, and that has clearly been the case against the smaller Kavanaghs. That’s part of why UVA compares so well to the Irish and how, despite Notre Dame (9-2) averaging eight game-winning goals in nine wins, they’ve lost twice to the Wahoos by an average margin. of 4.5 goals.

Just like Tiffany said, no one but Kastner and Saustad can do what they did to the Kavanaghs and that mighty Irish offense. As the defense continues to gel as a unit and Nunes continues to gain confidence with each stellar performance, the pieces are clearly coming together for Tiffany’s defense to peak at the right time to complete the nations best offense in the league. other side of the ball.

Xander Dickson stays hot as Shellenberger takes shape

Unsurprisingly, Xander Dickson continued to light up the scoreboard, scoring four and assisting another against Notre Dame. He has now tied Doug Knights’ single-season scoring record at Virginia with 56 goals with at least one game more to go. Displaying once again his developed versatility as a goalscorer, Dickson found the bottom of the night in various ways with scores in transition, after dodging and cuts towards goal.

Both on and off the pitch, Dickson’s presence is cool, calm, calculated but with a dash of drama. He never steps one foot off the line, knows his role and performs at an extremely high level. He even developed what is generally expected of him this season in a way that added another dynamic element to Virginia’s offense. If this team qualifies for the program’s eighth NCAA championship in a month, Dickson’s ancestry will be a major contributing factor.

While Dickson scored five points against the Irish, teammate Connor Shellenberger finished with four (one goal, three assists). Until recently, some of the fire the UVA frontman plays with was a bit lacking, at least when it comes to his goal-scoring mentality.

Against Notre Dame (and against Lafayette last Tuesday), we got a glimpse of the passion that made Shellenberger such a great player in his time in Charlottesville as he once again embraces aggression to attack to score instead. only for food.

Notably, Lars Tiffany attributed the Shellenbergers’ slightly quiet play during games in early and mid-April to the lower-body injury that kept him out of the North Carolina game on April 7. Tiffany mentioned that he got banged, but it was getting to the point where he was really starting to feel comfortable.

Virginia was the nation’s top scoring offense all season. And, for over three weeks, it’s been with a limited Connor Shellenberger. With Virginia’s best player given the chance to continue to regain his health during the teams’ two-week hiatus before the NCAA Tournament, what this offense could do in May is something that should have defenses shaking in their boots.

As seeding debate rages on, Virginia looks ready

Separating Duke, Notre Dame and Virginia at the top of college lacrosse is a job no one should envy right now. With a pair of Dukes wins over UVA, two Virginia wins over Notre Dame, and a Notre Dame win over Duke and no loss outside of the group (Duke lost to Jacksonville in February while the Hoos fell to Maryland in March), there is little or nothing that can definitively decide who should be ranked above the rest for the NCAA Tournament.

That debate aside, though, there’s honestly nothing more to ask of this Virginia team right now. The pieces seem to fit together.

Shellenberger recovers his health. Nunes saves everything he sees. Petey LaSalla (15-25, 60% vs. Notre Dame) struggles and usually wins at the face-off point. The defense seems to coalesce. Offensive production continues with effective counters from Sean Kirwan negating every adjustment the opponents throw at him. Short-stick defensive midfielders make plays on either side of the field. Starting close defender Quentin Matsui has missed the last two games as he wore a boot on the sidelines, but Richmond Griffin Kology’s transfer came in perfectly in his absence.

That doesn’t mean the Hoos will be lifting a trophy on Memorial Day. Frankly, the 2019 and 2021 championships have probably created unrealistic expectations, especially since UVA has won it the last three times the team has been on championship weekend and the last six times that she participated in the championship match.

But, everything is pointed in the direction it should be. Whether the Cavaliers face Maryland or Duke, or beat Notre Dame for the third time in two months, this team has taken shape. And, honestly, seeding doesn’t matter as much as it seems. Tiffany and the Wahoos won it all as four seeds in 2021 and three seeds in 2019. Heck, Dom Starsia and the 2011 team won it all as seven seeds.

In May, sowing does not matter. Who is hot and has peaked at the right time does. And, right now, it’s this Virginia team more than any other team in the country.