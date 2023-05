Get ready for the big fashion night 104.5 WOKV

NEW YORK — (AP) Fashion’s biggest night out is just hours away after all, it’s the first Monday in May. Follow real-time updates on the Met Gala 2023 from the Associated Press. We’ll bring you news in all formats, all day and all night, from the mat and behind the scenes. This year’s theme revolves around the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. ___ NO CAT: NO CHOUPETTE The Met Gala guest list is top secret and therefore in high demand. But this year, there was a name that made fashion fans and the press dream: Choupette Lagerfeld, 11 years old. Lagerfeld’s muse, who was also the late designer’s cat, would she leave her perch in France for New York? Alas, she spoke: No. Choupette or an oracle with opposable thumbs taken to instagram Monday morning to dispel rumors that she was walking (or being walked) down the iconic stairs. As she expressed her gratitude that the man she calls “dad” was honored, she said “we preferred to stay peacefully and comfortably at home”. His account posted the photo on Monday morning. If she changed her mind within hours, she could still attend the gala, the Paris-New York flight takes about eight hours and US Customs and Border Protection does not require pet cats to be quarantined upon arrival. Yes, we checked. ___ INSIDE THE MET EXHIBITION AP’s Jocelyn Noveck got a preview of the actual Met exhibition on Lagerfeld. With a little impertinence, a door is adorned with the words: “Fashion does not belong in a museum”. And yet, visitors are entitled to 14 fashion galleries in the museum. Although this quote comes from Lagerfeld himself, Noveck notes that the exhibit does not focus on Lagerfeld’s most controversial takes. ___ WHAT’S THE DEAL WITH KARL LAGERFELD The late fashion designer’s selection as the subject is not without controversy, with some criticizing his unapologetic polemical comments on a variety of topics, including xenophobic and fatphobic remarks. AP Entertainment Writer Leanne Italy, who will host our coverage tonight, breaks down the designer’s multifaceted heritage. ___ WHAT TO EXPECT FROM THIS YEAR’S MET GALA This year is dedicated to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s new exhibition, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. Since Lagerfeld was, well, a fashion designer, you can expect plenty of high-quality looks. The guest list is heavily guarded, but every year leaks leak out. Check our guide to the Met Gala 2023 for a look at who might be climbing those iconic stairs tonight, brought to you by National AP writer Jocelyn Noveck (who will also bring you one of the few insider dispatches from the event). ___ HOW TO WATCH THE MET GALA A livestream will start on Vogue.com at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time. But the AP can give you a first taste of what to expect, come back here late afternoon for a livestream of departures from the Mark Hotel, a nearby venue where many stars prepare for the gala. ___ For more Met Gala coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/met-gala Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

