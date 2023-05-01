Katie Holmes shines as she wears a crisp white dress at the Mikimoto event

Hollywood veteran Katie Holmes caused a sensation in black and white on Saturday night.

The Dawson’s Creek alumni looked fresh in a crisp white shirt dress with a strand of gray pearls around the neck.

The mother-of-one wore her long brown hair in soft waves and had her silver nose ring in place as she added pink lipstick.

The 44-year-old beauty hosted the Mikimotos event at New York’s Central Park Tower alongside Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham.

This comes after his latest directorial effort, Rare Objects, was released in mid-April to strong reviews.

Katie wore her white button-front shirt dress, with a wide collar and crochet details on the sides.

The Batman Begins actress added a black leather trench coat with matching black boots as she clutched a white handbag.

Her necklace was gold with large gray pearl accents and a few diamonds here and there.

Also present at the event were Amber Valletta, Julia von Boehm, Janelle Mone, Christine Chiu and many more.

They were together for an exclusive Mikimotos 130th anniversary celebration at Central Park Towers.

“Mikimoto celebrated 130 years since founder Kokichi Mikimoto successfully created the world’s first cultured pearl, cementing the brand’s heritage and positioning itself as a global leader and supplier of cultured pearls,” a statement read. Press.

“Honoring the rich heritage and history of the brand, Mikimoto gathered with notable faces, media and friends of the brand at Central Park Towers for canapes, cocktails and dancing.”

At the anniversary party, which was co-hosted by Holmes, La Valette and Boehm, guests received an exclusive preview of many of Mikimotos finest and most valuable pearl jewellery, unique styles, which are generally not displayed in Mikimoto stores. or loaned to the public,” it was shared.

The event also featured “imaginative bead installations and experiential moments, accompanied by a DJ set by Harley Viera-Newton.”

Mikimoto celebrated its legacy and introduced guests to a new anniversary campaign titled A LOVE LETTER TO THE SEA, which conveys the brand’s love for the sea, where its pearls are nurtured. ‘

MIKIMOTO will release a wide range of content and initiatives throughout the year.

Katie’s latest film is Rare Objects.

The synopsis reads: “An adaptation of Kathleen Tessaro’s novel of the same name, Rare Objects is a story of friendship centered on a young woman who reclaims her own sense of self through her journey of self-discovery that involves a new job, new friends and healing.’

Katie wrote, directed and produced.

Rotten Tomatoes called it a “solid watch” and a “good entry on his CV”.

The New York Times said, “The actors get a long, generous leash in this sometimes compelling, sometimes lukewarm drama about Katie’s mental illness.”

And The Hollywood Reporter said the film had “a lot of heart”.