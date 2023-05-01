Florida woman sues over male-only admissions policy at clothing-optional gay resort

A Florida A woman has filed a complaint alleging she was discriminated against because she was not allowed to stay at a men-only resort where clothing was optional for gay and bisexual men.

Owners and attorneys at Island House Key West resorts say they have units for women, but the woman in question was not allowed to stay due to prior negative behavior, according to Weekly Keys.

The outlet reports that the woman, Amina Chaudhry, had previously been invited to a fundraising event at the station, but the station said she had been disruptive.

Chaudhry filed a complaint with the Florida Commission on Human Relations. Rather than seeking damages, Keys Weekly reports that it seeks to end the resorts’ allegedly discriminatory policies and recover legal costs.

Chaudhrys’ presence at the Island House during the Key Wests Pride celebration in June 2022 is the basis of the complaint. No restrictions apply to women or guests attending the annual party. And compulsory clothing around the pool from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

In 2021 and 2022, Chaudhry went to Pride’s launch party at the station.

Chaudhry represented herself via Zoom in an administrative hearing early last week, while two lawyers represented Island House and its owner Bobi Lore.

Lore testified that in 2021 Chaudhry asked her why she couldn’t stay at the resort and why women weren’t allowed to stay. after the end of the launch party.

In 2022, Chaudhry also attended the party. This time, she put flyers on resort tables stating that the all-male policy violated state anti-discrimination laws.

In their testimony at last week’s hearing, Lore and resort manager Jeffrey Smead said Chaudhry told them she planned to sue Island House for discriminating against women, according to Keys Weekly. .

I felt offended that there was someone invited into the space and taking advantage of it, but while distributing literature to the detriment of our property and annoying our guests, Lore told the court. We finally asked the police to escort him off the property.

Judge John Van Laningham told Charudhry she should base her case on how she was discriminated against, not just on the station’s all-male policy.

I’m not here to decide in the abstract whether this policy is illegal or discriminatory, Van Laningham told him. This is whether the company has individually discriminated against you.

Chaudhry told the court that after she and non-guests were asked to leave the resort after the 2022 party, she requested a room at the resort from her staff. She said the staff said it was full.

Testimony from the hearing included information that the resort had been renting units since 2003.

“Women are not allowed in the main establishment, where clothing is optional. But, Lore said, Island House has agreements with Alexanders Guest House across the street, which allows women to Island House access to its pool and amenities. The Island House also has an agreement with Key West Fitness on Caroline Street for their rare female guests,” Keys Weekly writes.

The outlet reports that lawyers said the women only called about twice a year to stay. Another lawyer said women callers sometimes mistake the resort for a more family-friendly location.

In no way do I want this to be an attack on homosexuals. I fully support them to have safe and welcoming spaces. I don’t want to go to space either, but if someone suddenly said no women were allowed in space, I would be the first to join the protest, Chaudhry told the outlet.

One of the lawyers said the women only called about twice a year to stay at the resort, and those cases were usually mistakes.

The judge should issue a recommendation within 60 to 90 days to the commission.