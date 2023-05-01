Met Gala 2023: Fashion and celebrity prophet Karl Lagerfeld meets fashion and celebrity’s biggest night

That today’s Met Gala is dedicated to the work of a single designer for just the 10th time in the event’s 52-year history may come as a surprise to most fashion watchers. It probably wouldn’t have been to the person receiving the honor: Karl Lagerfeld, the longtime Chanel designer, all-around hyphen and master of self-esteem, who died in 2019 at age 85. As the German-born Lagerfeld, often called the Kaiser, has been quoted as saying, I always knew I was meant to live this way, that I would be this kind of legend.

Lagerfeld was not just a masterful couturier, whose bespoke Chanel dresses could easily cost $100,000 or more, but a changeable cultural figure (in more ways than one) who always seemed able to capture and market the air. time as easily as one of his signature curly suits. wrapped the bodies of his runway models.

More than anyone I know, he represents the soul of fashion: relentless, forward-thinking and voraciously attentive to our changing culture, notedvogue editor and longtime friend of LagerfeldAnna Wintour when she presented him with the Outstanding Achievement Award at the British Fashion Awards in 2015. (Wintour, whose name now graces the Mets Costume Institute, is chief content officer and global editorial director ofvanity loungeparent company of Cond Nast.)

And Lagerfeld was nothing if not prolific. At the time of his death, Largerfeld was not only the creative director of Chanel and Fendi, but he was also designing for the Karl Lagerfeld brand which he had founded in 1984, a year after his debut at Chanel. In his later years, when his generational peers had slowed down or turned their business over to proteges, he was creating about 14 new collections a year.

I would like to be a multi-national fashion freak on my own, he once said.

But his work was not limited to the track. Early on, Lagerfeld spotted both creative and financial opportunities outside of the pure fashion world. In 2004, he was the first designer to create a collaboration with fast-fashion giant H&M, creating a path that contemporaries loveStella McCartney, Donatella Versace, AndRei Kawakubosoon followed. AsWWD noted, The chance to buy $49 blouses and $129 sequined tuxedo jackets from one of the most famous designers on the planet not only sparked a retail pandemonium, but had a seismic effect on the entire fashion system: breaking down the barriers between luxury and mass, democratizing design in a new way, and prefiguring an era of creeping collaborations, drops and pop-up concepts.

And he didn’t stop there. In the early 2000s, when Lagerfeld decided to lose 92 pounds in 13 months (one reason,he wrotewas to be able to slip into the costumes that the rising star designerHedi Slimanecreated for Dior Homme), he became a fan of Diet Coke, drinking up to 10 cans a day.Harper’s Bazaarthat he designed new cans for the beverage company.

Lagerfeld also brought a pop culture celebrity to her fashion shows, dotting the front rows of her Chanel couture extravaganzas at the Grand Palais with not only socialites and dowagers who could afford her designs, but also Korean pop stars. , independent actresses, notable sports stars, and even the occasional four-legged guest. (One season I found myself sharing Chanel’s front row withCara Delevingne and his dog, Leo.) And in 2016, he was one of the first European creators to embrace the stars then emerging from the reality TV world, enlistinggigi AndBella Hadid (who were previously known as supporting characters onThe Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) to parade on the Chanel couture catwalk.

Lagerfeld was not without his detractors, of course, and seemed to go out of his way to make himself known to the court with decidedly politically incorrect statements, such as referring toAdele as a bit too big (he later apologised), saying of his friend Andy Warhol, physically he was quite repulsive, and appearing to dismiss the #MeToo movement in a magazine interviewNumber in 2018. If you don’t want your pants pulled, don’t become a model, he told the fashion publication. Join a convent, there will always be a place for you in the convent.

He offended people right and left, doing as much cutting art as perfectly cut double-sided dress,New York Timesfashion criticVanessa Friedman wrote in an after-death assessment of the designers. He was judging, she added, and knew he would be judged, but he didn’t care. On the contrary, he adopted it.

In fact, Lagerfeld seemed to think that some of his more outlandish statements weren’t to be taken at face value and that most people were just not kidding.

I don’t think most designers have a very quick sense of humor, he said thenTime fashion journalistMatthew Schneier in 2015. They take themselves very seriously because they want to be taken as artists. I think we are artisans. It is an applied art. There is nothing wrong with that. If you want to make art, show it in a gallery.

And he clearly understood that he had created a public persona that wasn’t exactly tied to reality starting with his signature look of a white-powdered ponytail, tight black jeans and starched collars that were a kind of fashion performance art. As stated in the 2013 book,The world according to Karl, a collection of his most notable quotes: I am very down to earth. But not this land.