What is business casual dress? 3 ways to dress for success

You’ve heard a lot of advice on how to dress for success, but with all the changes in the work landscape, dress codes and rules for how you present yourself (on camera or in person) are changing. being rewritten. While it’s true that there’s more to beauty than the skin, it’s also true that you need to dress for the next job you want.

What is business casual? How is it best to dress? Does your wardrobe really have an impact on your career? You can find your way through the confusion with a few considerations to balance your own comfort and preferences with the impression you make and the credibility you’ll gain based on your dress.

why is it important

Fascinating research has shown that the way you dress affects how you see yourself, how you perform, and even how you think. A study in the journal of Social psychology and personality sciences When you dress more professionally, you tend to perceive yourself as having more power, you tend to identify more with the people around you, and you tend to think more efficiently.

And while you certainly want to be authentic and comfortable, the way you dress is also a demonstration of your professionalism. In the wise words of a Gen Zer, you get paid to do a job, you should look like you’re working.

You will make an impression with how you present yourself, and you will want to be intentional about what that impression is. In a perfect world, people might not judge each other, but the reality is that humans tend to quickly assess you based on your mannerisms and the way you present yourself, and that extends to how how you dress. It is a representation of you and also of your company.

And dressing for work is just another place you can be intentional. After all, you dress differently for a wedding or when you go for a run, plan a night out, or go grocery shopping. It’s natural that you want to think about how you dress for your job.

What is the trend

Overall, the data shows that workplaces are becoming more casual. Afternoon analyzed more than 27 million job postings across multiple industries and found that ads referencing smart-casual dress codes were on the decline. In contrast, specifications for business casuals increased and references to casuals also increased with 56.8% of jobs specifying casuals.

The analysis showed that the most casual industries were customer service with 86% of jobs specifying casual dress and IT with 40% and accounting and finance with 57%. In terms of regional differences, the most laid-back locations were Gary, Indiana, Lake County, Illinois, and Kenosha County, Wisconsin. On the other hand, formal dress (business attire) was specified most often in Washington, D.C. and surrounding areas.

Another trend is to dress for goblin mode chosen as the word of the year 2022 in Oxford, which means sloppy, messy, negligent or no shower. It embraces the part of you that sometimes feels lazy or unmotivated rather than productive or presentable. Or consider the slob-chic trend, in which you work on video with your pajama bottoms and your work clothes on top.

While these are also trending, it’s important to realize the power of how you present yourself to influence your credibility and career prospects. Skipping your entire prep routine can be liberating, but depending on the work you need to do, it can also put you at a disadvantage.

Dress for Success

So with all the changes and trends, how should you dress?

All in all, it’s a good idea to be professional, whatever your job. Show that you’ve put in the effort and haven’t just rolled out of bed. Make it clear that you take your role and your performance seriously and that you respect others by the way you present yourself for your work together.

If you’re not sure how to dress for a meeting, work function, or for a particular organization, you can ask someone (and keep reading!). And if you have any doubts, it is always wise to favor more or less formality. It is true that it is better to be overdressed than underdressed when communicating that you care about the circumstances and that you are invested.

#1 – Balance authenticity with the audience

When making decisions about how to dress, be authentic and be yourself, and balance that with your audience as well. If you’re dressing for meetings with internal colleagues, you can choose to be more casual, but if you’re dressing for clients, external partners, or senior executives, you can choose to be a bit more on the professional side. casual work.

When you dress for the people around you, you are still yourself, but showing appreciation and awareness of the situation you find yourself in.

#2 – Balance comfort and career

While you might prefer yoga pants over button-down pants or a sweatshirt over a blouse, it’s also wise to balance your comfort with your career. Consider your work. If you are a training manager who prepares materials and is on your feet all day, you can turn to business casual. But if you’re into selling and presenting to clients, you’ll want to lean into business casual business.

In addition to considering your job, also consider your role. If you are attending a meeting as an attendee, you may dress differently than if you are presenting. If you’re interviewing a candidate, you’ll dress to represent your company, and if you’re the interviewee, you’ll want to dress for the job you’re looking for and make a positive impression.

#3 – Balancing Fashion and Fit (Culture)

You will want to express your own sense of fashion and seek to adapt to the culture. Don’t get lost, of course, but also be aware of how people dress around you.

Statistically, people tend to like those who look the most like them. Plus, they tend to be more influenced by people who have more in common with them. Ironically, when you feel a sense of belonging based on the emphasis on things in common and dress in harmony with the group, you will actually be more freed up to express yourself fully. When you are accepted into the team, you have the ability to be more transparent and authentic.

Strive to be yourself in addition to aligning with the culture. If others usually wear jeans and a button-up shirt and you show up in a suit every day, you’ll feel like you’re deaf or trying too hard. Dress to be comfortable and confident and also to show that you are aware of the team, the department and the organization.

What is working (and what is not)

In general, if there is a casual dress code, you will want to choose casual and informal clothes. When the need is for business casual, you can (usually) always wear jeans or you can choose slacks. In addition, opt for button-up shirts, polo shirts, blouses or sweaters. You can select cardigans or sports coats, especially if you are in a colder climate. Women can also choose mid-length or long dresses. Flats or loafers work well, and sneakers are also suitable. Interestingly, shoes with laces tend to be perceived as slightly more formal than those without.

If you’re dressing for work, it’s best to stay away from distressed or holey clothes. Also, it’s best to avoid shorts, tank tops, crop tops, strappy tops, clothes that are too tight or too loose, or shirts with logos or text. It will also be best to avoid low-quality sports shoes or flip-flops. Only save your baseball cap for the most informal meetings with people you know very well.

speak louder than words

People gather 93% of information from non-verbal sources. In addition to your mannerisms, gestures, eye contact, expressions, and tone of voice, the way you dress also speaks loudly.

Be authentic, be yourself, and express your uniqueness while balancing yourself with the situation you find yourself in, the responsibilities you have, and where you want to go next in your career.