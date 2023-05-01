The Untold Story of Karl Lagerfeld’s Obsession with Chrome Hearts | British GQ





Lagerfeld clearly recognized in Chrome Hearts some of the values ​​he held dear, though the brand’s rugged aesthetic was a stark contrast to the high artistic standard he pursued on the European catwalks. In the backyard, hidden from the press, hangers and fans, Lagerfeld told Stark how inspired he was with each visit. Karl loved the quality and the fact that it was timeless, Stark says of Chrome Hearts jewelry. He always said, These will be passed on. They are family heirlooms. He also liked the culture around the brand, the fact that it was family owned and that Richard and Laurie Lynn weren’t chasing trends but rather making what they wanted. He said, it’s real. You are the only real brand. You’re the only real brand there is, Stark recalls. Lagerfeld eventually started shopping, first for furniture, then jewelry and accessories. An insatiable collector of art, design, objects, books and clothing, he was as quick to dispose of things as he was to acquire them. In the 1980s, for example, Lagerfeld furnished an apartment in Monte Carlo entirely with masterpieces from the Memphis design movement. When he got tired of the colorful modern Italian movement, it all went under the hammer. I like to collect things; I don’t like owning them, Lagerfeld saidvogue in 2004. What I love about the collection is creating a mood, putting things together, and then . . . gone. But he was devoted to the Starks. Once Lagerfeld started buying Chrome Hearts, he never stopped. He would buy everything, Stark said. He ordered tons of custom Chrome Hearts furniture for his homes and bought dozens and dozens of rings, cuffs, and necklaces. In 2007, in an interview with Richard and Laurie Lynn for an edition of a Chrome Hearts magazine distributed in Japan, Lagerfeld estimated that he had 60 different Chrome Hearts rings. He also lavished on his friends Chrome Hearts. He would buy all his friends’ stuff, Stark said. Christmas, Easter, holidays, Passover, whatever he had to give them a present for. He was always buying the same piece for himself, Stark said. Karl Lagerfeld sporting his Chrome collection in 2009 Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images and in 2012 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images The certainty of Lagerfeld’s purchasing power impacted brand growth, but it was Lagerfeld’s mentorship that had the greatest influence on Chrome Hearts. Anything we needed, any advice we needed, Richard would call Karl, Laurie Lynn said. Lagerfeld guided them in big and small things. He encouraged the Starks to keep records and mark their jewelry with the year it was made. And when they wanted to break into Europe, Lagerfeld facilitated their entry into the French luxury scene. When we opened a boutique in Paris, it was because Karl almost literally gave us his approval that we were accepted. It was like our gateway to Europe, where the king spoke and said, It’s fine, said Stark. He also invited influential friends like Donatella Versace to accompany him to the store. Everyone we met at that time, Karl accompanied them. Because Karl said, You have to visit this place.

