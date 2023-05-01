A teacher from Uvalde tries to mend her wounds using fashion





Each of the designers either had a direct connection to Uvalde or had their lives affected by gun violence in some way.

SAN ANTONIO Almost a year has passed since a gunman walked into a school in Uvalde and killed twenty-one people. A former teacher says she decided to use fashion, not to move on, but to move forward. Former Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District substitute and fashion design teacher, Lorena Auguste is still working to heal the wounds as of May 2022. “I couldn’t sleep for days. I had to go to therapy four days a week. I couldn’t eat,” Auguste said. Auguste says she taught 11 of Elemental Robb students who lost their lives. Even as an educator now, when I walk through that door, even though I’m praying, even though I’m optimistic and strong in spirit, I know there may be a chance. she says. I always have to be careful. On Friday, she hosted “Fashion Reaction: Amore” at Peace by Piece Connections (4803 South Flores Street) on the south side of San Antonio. Proceeds from the event benefited the Progreso Memorial Library in Uvalde. Each of the designers either had a direct connection to Uvalde or had their lives affected by gun violence in some way. One of the designers, Angel, grew up in the western part of San Antonio. He said he decided to develop a casual look to reflect how mundane the issue of gun violence has become. I would quit school and I would definitely see guns in people’s hands, he said. And like it was just normal, you know, for me, yeah, it got to me. But at the same time, it kind of feels like a normal day in America.” Auguste asked each designer to dedicate outfits to victims or draw inspiration from their own experiences with gun violence. “He’s from his own kind of community. She’s from his and she’s with juniors. Teenagers. She said. So the way it affects him is not the way it affects me. “ A second performance is scheduled for June 2 at the el Progreso Memorial Library in Uvalde. “We’re not done yet,” Auguste said. “It’s something we want to do long term and not just for you Valley, but for Highland Park, for Sandy Hook, for Brooklyn, for the Bronx. For Santa Fe.”

