Texas Department of Agriculture’s New Dress Code Is Ridiculous





Texas Department of Agriculture employees are now required to follow a dress code "consistent with their biological sex" according to a recent article published by NPR. An ACLU lawyer says the new dress code imposed on employees violates federal law and discriminates against them based on their gender identity and sexual orientation. To me, that's just plain silly and a crude assertion of dominance and control. I don't know what a person's choice of dress actually has to do with farming or why someone's sex is someone else's business in the first place. Also, is there some sort of human rule book of what genders are supposed to wear? Yeah no. Good grief. If my partner on the morning show decided he wanted to wear skirts to work, I wouldn't care. It's honestly hilarious that someone cares so much about your outfit or feels the need to control it. It's funny that someone's clothes or lifestyle can piss you off so badly that you would impose a new dress code for it. Think about it. It's strange… I'm pretty sure this all comes from a place of fear and ignorance, and letting these feelings spread and affect your employees really shows how little you care about their personal happiness and how much you care about the your. I find this very sad and a terrible business practice. If no one gets hurt, whether you agree with their way of life or not, what does their clothes really matter? There is no need to ostracize or dehumanize someone in the workplace for the way they dress. Shouldn't dress codes be primarily about safety and brand recognition? It seems like a way to make things much less safe for the employees it will directly affect. It's basically bullying, something that a lot of these people have been through all their lives. I can't imagine what it would be like to never be able to escape the schoolyard bullies taunting you on the playground.

