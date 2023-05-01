J. Crew taps 10 photographers for its spring campaign for men





J. Crew continues the celebration of its 40th anniversary with its men’s spring campaign. The fashion retailer brought in 10 photographers for its next men’s campaignwhich aims to capture aspects of modern America in order to honor the roots of the brand. No more WWD Photographers, among company favorites, include Brian Adams, Cole Barash, Miranda Barnes, Eric Chakeen, Ilyes Griyeb, Curran Hatleberg, Daniel Jack Lyons, Liam Macrae, Yael Malka and Bethany Mollenkof. Photographers captured images in states including California, Texas, Alaska, Colorado and others. Photographs include the Barnes image of an ice cream machine outside a convenience store in Texas, the Mollenkofs image of a lake and a mountain in the background in California, and the Barashs photo of a bunch of llamas in Colorado, among other places. A picture of J-Crewmen’s spring campaign. The campaign is the latest to come from J. Crew mens artistic director Brendon Babenzien, who was appointed to the position last May. Babenzien is the co-founder of menswear brand Noah and previously served as chief design officer at Supreme. This is one of J. Crews’ latest initiatives. In January, the retailer launched J.Crew Always, which offers a 360° resale program powered by ThredUp. The initiative aimed to promote the company’s circularity and sustainability efforts. On the men’s side, J. Crew went further in the category last fall by opening a new concept store for men in the NoHo neighborhood of Manhattan. The store offers an edited selection from the brand’s men’s collection, vintage pieces and a cafe. Best of WWD Click here to read the full article.

