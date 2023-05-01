Megyn Kelly slams Chrissy Teigen for having her dress held up by ‘serfs’





Megyn Kelly has denounced model Chrissy Teigen for being followed by “three minions” while holding her dress as she and husband John Legend arrived for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, DC on Saturday. Kelly slammed Teigen for her ‘elitism’ which was exhibited by ‘the serfs behind her’ – adding that it looked like she was ‘literally going [King Charles’] coronation.” “She has, in my opinion, three minions following her – they are minions in her opinion – following her, holding the dress or the train of her non-existent dress,” Kelly said during Monday’s episode of the SiriusXM Podcast. “The Megyn Kelly Show.” Teigen wore a lavender dress designed by George Hobeika with sheer fabric that was too exposed, in Kelly’s opinion. “I can see underwear, okay?” I can see London, I see France, I see Chrissys underwear, which no one shows in their underwear at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner,” Kelly said. Kelly said Teigen’s display should serve as a cautionary tale for “those going to the Met Gala tonight.”





Kelly denounced Teigen for having her dress held up by “goons” and “serfs” as she headed to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner with her husband John Legend in Washington, DC, on Saturday. Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful





Megyn Kelly slammed Chrissy Teigen during her Monday podcast on SiriusXM. Megyn Kelly show





Kelly also criticized Teigen’s revealing attire, saying she exposed her “panties.” Reuters “You also look like an elitist snob when you show up there with the three people — the servants who are masked, and you’re not,” Kelly said. Kelly was reacting to video uploaded Saturday by freelance journalist Brendan Gutenschwager showing a caption dressed in a tuxedo walking arm-in-arm with his wife, Teigen, at the Hilton Hotel, where the event took place. As Kelly noted in her monologue, there are three women holding Teigen’s dress as the celebrity couple approach the hotel. Twitter users blasted Teigen, with one commenter writing, “Nothing says fairness and equality like all that.” “The privilege is to have two people wearing the back of your dress,” another Twitter user wrote. The Post has sought comment from Teigen’s representatives. Several Twitter watchers compared the show to the controversy surrounding Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) Met Gala appearance in 2021.





Teigen appeared at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, DC on Saturday. AFP via Getty Images





Some have compared the controversy to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s 2021 Met Gala appearance. Getty Images for the Met Museum/Vogue Ocasio-Cortez wore a lavish dress that read “Tax the rich.” In preparation for his appearance, several assistants were seen helping him prepare for the event. As the event took place during the pandemic, attendees all wore masks while the congresswoman and her boyfriend were not masked. Glenn Greenwald, the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, tweeted that Teigen’s video “reminds me of that COVID-era video of a huge team of masked minions getting the AOC ready for the Met Gala working on her hair, her nails, her feet and her dress while she and her boyfriend lounge without a mask.

