The 11 best men’s fashion deals on Amazon this month





We may earn a commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products that we support. Adidas Ultraboost 22 Running Shoes Adidas Ultraboost 22 Running Shoes Now 37% off The Ultraboost 22 is an athlete favorite for its rubber outsole that provides excellent traction. The integrated Linear Energy Push system gives you super boost while working. Pack of 3 Calvin Klein Classics woven boxers in cotton Pack of 3 Calvin Klein Classics woven boxers in cotton Now 23% off Calvin Klein knows underwear, so there’s no doubt you’ll feel comfortable and confident wearing these 100% cotton boxers. Hanes Essentials Short Sleeve Tee Pack Hanes Essentials Short Sleeve Tee Pack Now 28% off Is it more classic than a Hanes t-shirt? A white t-shirt is a staple in any wardrobe and this four-pack will ensure you always have a clean one on hand. Advertising – Continue Reading Below Robert Graham Virgin Knit Sweater Robert Graham Virgin Knit Sweater Now 46% off This sherpa-lined half-zip is your layering solution when you need a little extra warmth, whether you’re hiking or enjoying a barbecue in the backyard. Amazon Essentials Relaxed Athletic Fit Chinos Amazon Essentials Relaxed Athletic Fit Chinos One of Esquire’s best work pants, these chinos offer a relaxed fit and come in 14 different colors, so you can keep it traditional with a basic khaki or go colorful and stylish with a white button down. Paige Gregory Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt Paige Gregory Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt Now 54% off A white button down collar is a must for any closet. Dress it up with a suit jacket or roll up the sleeves for a more casual look. Advertising – Continue Reading Below Goodthreads Slim Fit Comfy Stretch Chino Shorts Goodthreads Slim Fit Comfy Stretch Chino Shorts These stretch cotton twill shorts are a summer staple for hitting the beach, grilling outside, or even just for an al fresco happy hour. Champion Everyday Cotton Jogger Track Pants Champion Everyday Cotton Jogger Track Pants Now 25% off Sweatpant season may be months away, but a pair of classic gray joggers is an anytime essential for hitting the gym or lounging around the house. Under Armor Tech 2.0 Short Sleeve Tee Under Armor Tech 2.0 Short Sleeve Tee A classic in the world of sportswear, this Under Armor t-shirt is sweat-wicking and quick-drying so you can hit the gym and walk away without the giant sweat stains. Advertising – Continue Reading Below Casio ‘G-Shock’ Quartz Resin Sports Watch Casio ‘G-Shock’ Quartz Resin Sports Watch Now 33% off Built to last, the water and shock resistant features make it the ideal everyday watch at an unbeatable price and can be used to track your runs with the stopwatch setting. Superdry Classic Harrington Jacket Superdry Classic Harrington Jacket Now 25% off Chosen as one of Esquire’s best Harrington jackets for its versatility, this standard-fit jacket can take you anywhere, from work to a night out. Commercial content manager Jaimie Potters is Commercial Content Manager at Hearst. She also writes about fashion, home decor, travel, and more. Watch more play icon The triangle icon that indicates to play Advertising – Continue Reading Below Advertising – Continue Reading Below

