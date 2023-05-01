Why I wear my Chanel wedding dress to the Met Gala





My favorite item of clothing is my wedding dress and I’ve only worn it once. I had silly fantasies of throwing a ball in black and white or finding a reason to wear it as a costume, but 21 and no luck. I even flirted with pulling a Molly Ringwald Pretty in pink and Frankensteining into something shorter or more portable, but my girls basically turned into Edvard Munchs The Scream when I thought so much about the possibility. Of course, when I thought about it, I knew deep down that I could never do this, especially after Karl Lagerfeld died. My dress was a gift from her while my father was working at Chanel, and her beautiful sketch is framed on my wall. I watch it all the time and feel so lucky to have this dress, even though I never had that Say yes to eureka dress moment standing on a box and trying on different options. It was like an arranged marriage, but it was love at first sight. Karl Lagerfeld’s sketch for writer Jill Kargman’s wedding dress (left) and the bride on her big day. Jill Kargman Then, when I read that Lagerfeld was the theme for this year’s Costume Institute gala at the Metropolitan Museum, I immediately knew what I was going to wear for the party of the year. My brother Will so kindly went into my parents’ creepy moldy basement and dug up the literal wooden Chanel couture coffin that held him for over two decades (not all heroes wear capes, this place is Studio54 for mites) and I brought her home like a ghost out of a Tim Burton movie. Now at 48, I can’t exactly break my camellia-covered veil and rock the full bride swear But! With some zhuzhing accessories, it’s modern and more me than ever. A bib of black bows covers the young woman’s once plunging neckline, with a signature camellia at my neck. The late Karl Lagerfeld at the Met Gala in 2008. Dimitrios Kambouris // Getty Images I tried it with the fear of handling a relic and with the trepidation of a middle-aged woman stepping into her past. My body had been through several wars (the birth of my three children, a double mastectomy and menopause) which had redistributed some of the curves and sags. I wondered if it would be almost sad trying to get away with what I was wearing as I walked down the aisle with a rush of nuptial nerves and my life before me. This was not the case. White may be synonymous with purity and new beginnings, but you don’t have to be young to savor new chapters! My husband Harry closed it and I immediately felt as good as I did in 2002. In fact, I felt even better. This is because being young meant uncertainty about the future. With age came our Karglings, adventure and experience. Even if I could hop in a DeLorean Time Machine with Doc Brown behind the wheel, I wouldn’t go back two decades. But for one night, I will.

