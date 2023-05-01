Jayhawks dominate classic Rock Chalk – Kansas Jayhawks





LAURENT, Kan. The Kansas track team competed in the Rock Chalk Classic for a final home meet of the season on Saturday, April 29. To start, junior Oleg Klykov placed third in the men’s hammer throw with a personal best 68.04m. Klykov continues to do PR in the event, steadily moving up the leaderboard thanks to his efforts. Tori Thomas also had a terrific day for the throwing team, winning the shot put with his mark of 15.36m and placing third in the discus throw with his new personal mark of 55.74m. Anna Siemens won the 400m hurdles with her time of 1:01.00, while Addison Brooks ran a time of 1:01.76 to finish third overall. On the men’s side, Cameron Wilmington recorded a new PR of 52.13 to also win the 400m hurdles. Evann Seratte took the victory in the women’s 800m with her 2:14.56, while Avryl Johnson ran the best 800m in the women’s division by invitation with her 2:10.05, which was good for third place behind two untethered Jayhawks. Addie Coppinger was right behind in the same event, running a 2:10.24. Grant Lockwood won the men’s 400m with his 46.98, beating 40 competitors overall with his speed. Tayton Klein ran his first Open 400, finishing fourth overall with his 47.52. Patrick Larrison won the men’s shot put with his final attempt of 19.17m and came in 6th place in the discus throw with his throw of 54.27m. Dimitrios Pavlidis was the highest-ranked Jayhawk in men’s discus, placing third with a score of 55.37. Gabby Hoke had a day in the pole vault herself, finishing second overall with her 4.10m clearance. Samantha Van Hoecke was right behind her, finishing fourth with a mark of 4.00m. Kade Joslin took 6th place with a new PR of 3.85m. Lona Latema won the 1500m with a time of 4:23.25, while Sawyer Schmidt was the top runner in the men’s 1500m, finishing second with a time of 3:50.54. TJ Robinson won the 800m invitational division with a time of 1:49.21, while AJ Green took third (1:50.18) and Judge Dick fourth (1:50.76) . The men’s 4×4 was also victorious, with a time of 3:09.91. Saudia Heard took the triple jump victory with her attempt at 12.19m, celebrating her senior day with victory. Chandler Gibbens capped things off with another 5k win, running a 14:31.06 against the wind to claim first place. Next, the Jayhawks travel to the Ward Haylett Invitational at K-State on Saturday, May 6.

