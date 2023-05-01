Ross Dress for Less will open a store in SFs Union Square





Ross Dress for Less plans to open a second 40,000 square foot store on Market Street in San Francisco. The Dublin-based discount clothier will set up shop at 901 Market Street in the south of the market, which Saks Off Fifth has sublet since before the pandemic, reported the San Francisco Business Times. The discount retailer is working on leasehold improvements to the 10,300 square foot ground floor, 30,000 square foot storefront and lower level. A Saks Off Fifth employee said the company was not aware of a store closure schedule. Ross has a Union Square store a block away at 799 Market Street. It’s unclear whether the new store is a convenient move or a doubling of retail space. The opening suggests a bold commitment to the Market Street corridor after years of big box desertions. The building is owned by Hudson Pacific Properties. Broker Julie Taylor Colliers represented the Los Angeles-based company in the SoMa deal. Ross is so busy that for years the company has expressed interest in a second store in San Francisco to shorten lines at Union Square, a broker unaffiliated with the deal told The Business Times. Customers often line up to get in, and the 55,000-square-foot store was described as one of the chain’s top five locations when Jamestown Properties acquired the building in 2012. Ross Stores does little e-commerce, but responds to customer demand with its scavenger hunt-style bargains. The listed company has 1,700 stores and aims to add 100 more each year. In January, the company closed its store in the Richmond district at 5200 Geary Boulevard, bringing its San Francisco locations to three, including 2300 16th Street and 1545 Sloat Boulevard. The new SoMa store in SoMa will reduce its presence to four locations. Earlier this year, Ross put 74,000 square feet of its head office at 5130 Hacienda Drive for rent. By removing offices, Ross joins Chevron and Oracle in reducing its real estate footprint in the Tri-Valley. Learn more In 2020, Hudson Pacific sued the two main tenants of 901 Market Street, Saks Off Fifth and Nordstrom Rack, after the two refused to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars rent during the pandemic. The owner dismissed its suit against Saks Off Fifth early last year just before a scheduled jury trial, indicating a likely settlement. Similarly, Hudson Pacific dismissed its lawsuit against Nordstrom within four months of the complaint in 2020. Dana Barthelemy

