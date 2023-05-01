The splendid little James McAvoy fan was an immaculate atmosphere for the Met Gala 2023 | British GQ





It doesn’t take much for James McAvoy to create a viral moment, especially during something as ogled as the 2023 Met Gala. After all, it only took a JCB of boiled eggs and a grueling workout routine for Twitter to melt during his psychopath transformation. -polar Divide in 2017. The x-men The election campaign saw pure chaos and Internet fire in the face of Michael Fassbender. 2021 Together with Sharon Horgan was further proof that British comedy is one of the best on this good planet. But all of those previous episodes were waved in second place. And all it needed was a beautiful little fan. Arriving at the 2023 Met Gala in a custom Dunhill that brought a bit of a Regency suit into the 21st century, the actor’s play on the officially dubbed Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty dress code was calm, cerebral and pretty much spot-on. As Chanel’s late creative director, Lagerfeld was known to be a big fan of a little fan. A slew of shoots have seen him wielding an accordion (usually black, or somewhat lacy) under impenetrable sunglasses; a physical charade that was perhaps another thoughtful attempt to stir up the enigma and mythology around one of fashion’s greatest polymaths. Lagerfeld was big on world building. Scenography as the sprawling artifice of his Chanel shows, whether a rocket launch pad or an all-branded supermarket, or his own personal props were necessary props in this world-building. . Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Rather than becoming obvious, McAvoy mimicked the finer details of Lagerfeld’s world. Something more obvious would probably have caused the designer to become very upset. But in a fan, there’s homage, homage, and theatrics, three ingredients that make for the most memorable Met Gala fits. It’s a nod and a boost to fashion’s Mount Rushmore. He winks at Andr Leon Talley, a titan of vogue who unfortunately passed away last year, who also belongs to this legendary gun. It’s an artifact of queer culture, camp, coquetry, crowded dance floors in West Hollywood and 15th-century trysts in Venice. You don’t always need a seven-in-one suit to make headlines at the Met Gala. Of course it helps. And it’s sick if you go that route. But to create a viral moment that will cloud tweets for weeks, all you need to do is be a fan of James McAvoy.

