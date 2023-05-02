Met Gala fashion: Bndchen, Lipa, Campbell on a vintage train

NEW YORK (AP) The Met Galas The star-studded carpet was ablaze with vintage haute couture on Monday as Dua Lipa walked in a Chanel ballgown from the fashion house archives and Nicole Kidman chose a look Karl Lagerfeld himself did for her 20 years ago years.

Welcome to Met Gala mania at fashion’s biggest night of the year . This year, more elegant than wacky like years past, featured plenty of looks accompanied by stories from Lagerfeld, whose work is the theme of the nights. Many in the crowd of 400 considered him a friend or worked with him at Chanel, Fendi, Chloe or one of the other fashion houses where he worked in a career that spanned more than 60 years.

Lipa, co-chair of the gala, wore a Tiffany & Co. diamond around her neck, which she described as very special. The singer’s cream-colored dress, by Chanel from 1992, was also very, very special, as it was on her mood boards, she said.

Claudia Schiffer wore the dress on the runway for her debut, although hers had a matching hat. Lipas necklace in platinum includes a central diamond of more than 200 carats.

Nicole Kidman said it was Lagerfeld who ignited her fashion spark. She wore a pale pink dress created by Lagerfeld for a Chanel No. 5 commercial in which she starred. It was made by Baz Luhrmann.

I’m very grateful to wear it, she told The Associated Press. He was such a part of my life, as was his whole team. It was he who really guided me in my love of fashion.

Kidman completed her look with Harry Winston diamonds.

Many A-list guests wore black to walk the unusual rug in an online design. It was a color that Lagerfeld wore almost exclusively.

Among them was Rita Ora in a stunning peekaboo look by Prabal Gurung. It was black silk tulle with corset details and a sexy chiffon drape. A shoulder was dropped.

Margot Robbie, who stars in the action movie Barbie this summer, wore a 1993 Chanel look in black that Cindy Crawford first wore on a catwalk. Robbie said she was the latest Chanel ambassador to be handpicked by Lagerfeld.

I feel really good in it. It’s an honor, she said.

The gala by invitation only earned $17.4 million last year for the museums’ Costume Institute, a self-funded department whose budget depends on the A-list case. The participation price has increased this year to $300,000 for a table and $50,000 for a single ticket.

Around 400 guests from fashion, film, music, theatre, sports, technology and social media were invited to dress in Karl’s honor by gala mastermind Anna Wintour, a friend close to Lagerfeld who first entered the event in 1995 and took over the helm in 1999.

The party, which fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert dreamed up in 1948, coincides with the successful spring show at the Costume Institutes : Karl Lagerfeld: a line of beauty.

American fashion was the vibe of last year. He followed the golden glamor and white tie. Camp was the theme in 2019, producing what is considered one of the wackiest displays of clothing by the celebrity crowd.

Lagerfeld has worked for Chanel, Fendi, Chlo, Jean Patou, Balmain, her own label and more.

This year, five hosts include Wintour, as usual, as well as Michaela Coel, longtime Chanel ambassador Penlope Cruz and recently retired tennis superstar Roger Federer.

Cruz looked like a bride with a sheer hood over her Chanel belted white dress with silver detailing from the 1988 Spring/Summer couture collection.

When asked how he became co-chairman of the Met Gala, Federer said it was helpful to know Wintour. He said it made sense for athletes to be at the gala as they have become a bigger part of the fashion world in recent years.

I think sports people are becoming more and more fashionable, Federer told the AP. Have been lucky enough to be on the covers much more frequently these days. Before, it was always the models, the beautiful people, not the athletes.

Fendi, where Lagerfeld worked for more than 20 years, was also represented. Suki Waterhouse wore a 2019 Fendi design by Lagerfeld in silk tulle and delicate flowers and birds on sheer panels.

Abbott Elementary designer Quinta Brunson knows her fashion and studied before that, her first Met Gala. The writer-actor said her dress was inspired by a piece from a 1992 Lagerfeld collection, while her hair inspiration came from one of her 2003 runways.

When asked how she felt about attending her first Met Gala, Brunson replied, “I’m just speechless. I’m just very happy to be here.

Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette, was reportedly present, but her humans posted on Instagram earlier today, the 11-year-old feline was staying in Paris. Was Doja Cats’ cat-eared hood over a shimmering white dress adorned with silver beads an ode? She wore prostheses that gave her a feline nose.

Chloe Fineman wore a bag in the shape of a cat and Emma Chamberlain wore Choupette blue, a light blue shade created by Lagerfeld. James Corden also showed up from the shadows.

