The 10 most memorable Met Gala men’s looks of all time, from Tom Ford to Lil Nas X

It’s officially Met Gala Monday, which means the world is eagerly awaiting the iconic outfits set to grace the New York red carpet tonight.

Invitation-only attendees are encouraged to embrace this year’s Karl Lagerfeld theme: A Line of Beauty. Although the late Chanel and Fendi designer left a string of controversies in his wake, a global assemblage of actors, singers, designers and others still dress to bring in money for the Metropolitan Museum of Arts. Institute, the only department of the institution that must raise its own money.

Prior to the event, Robb Report looks back at the most iconic menswear moments on the Met Gala red carpet in recent memory. Keep scrolling for the good, the bad, and the glitz.

Lil Nas X, 2021

Organizing and designing an outfit for fashion’s biggest night is a challenge in itself, but Donatella Versace masterfully pulled off three for singer Lil Nas X to celebrate the opening of the In America: a fashion lexicon exposure. The rapper unveiled them, Russian doll style, arriving in a huge golden cape with large shoulder pads and ornate embroidery before removing it to reveal golden armor. When he finally lost his combat gear, he found himself wearing a black bodysuit covered in gold crystals.

Pharrel Williams (2021)

Not all amazing looks need to be spectacular to get the much-needed attention. When Williams, Louis Vuitton’s new male creative director, showed up in this cowboy-inspired outfit, he proved it. Designed by Karl Lagerfeld, the look featured a sleek black Western shirt with white piping topped with a dazzling American-themed bolo tie. The look was completed with steel toe boots. Helen Lasichanh, Williams’ wife, wore a version of the same look, a nod to the fact that men didn’t win the West on their own.

Frank Ocean, 2019

The last pre-pandemic Met Gala was held to honor a show titled Camp: Fashion Notes. And what could be camper than wearing a windbreaker to a black tie event? The famous blonde singer teamed the laborious layer, designed by Prada, with black trousers, a white shirt and a thin tie. Sober, luxurious and, in its own way, on the theme.

Billy Porter, 2019

Unlike Ocean, Billy Porter demands attention in every room he enters. In that vogue Considered the most fabulous entrance in Met Gala history, Porter arrived on a lounge chair carried by six men, and that’s not even the best part. Standing on his own two legs, he spread his arms to reveal that his golden costume and magnificent headpiece were accented by massive wings.

Virgil Abloh, 2018

The late Abloh stunned at the 2018 Met Gala (Celestial Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination), his first as a menswear designer at Louis Vuitton. His cream-colored look was emblematic of the aesthetic he instilled in the French house, notably combining a suit with sneakers and a jacket enhanced with a harness in this case, richly embroidered with biblical iconography.

Chadwick Boseman, 2018

The late Black Panther star nailed the Catholic theme in her all-white Versace ensemble, including a long cape embroidered with gold detailing. The cape featured crosses on either side of Boseman’s chest and complemented the ornate scrollwork on his white pants.

Tom Ford2014

If Tom Ford is known for anything, it’s the timelessness of his work. For the 2014 Met Gala (dedicated to avant-garde 20th-century couturier Charles James), Ford followed the men’s white tie dress code to the letter. He even included a pair of white party gloves, a touch that reminded us that you have to learn the rules before you can start breaking them.

Marc Jacobs, 2013

Marc Jacobs has never been one to shy away from playful looks. At the 2013 Met Gala, which honored the punk movement in fashion, he stepped out in a slightly oversized polka dot suit with a white Peter Pan collar shirt underneath. He also added a pair of classic Converse and a black leather bag that looked like a punk move dopp kita if there was one.

Ralph Lauren, 2010

Ralph Lauren is the epitome of classic casual, so pairing distressed denim jeans and black cowboy boots with a tuxedo jacket on fashion’s biggest night would make sense. It was a typical American look for the show that year, American Women: Shaping a National Identity.

Alexander McQueen, 2006

The famous designer has locked arms and looks with sex and the city star Sarah Jessica Parker for the 2006 Met Gala, titled Anglomania: tradition and transgression in British fashion. McQueen took up the theme with a traditional Scottish kilt and red tartan accents to add a pop of color to the outfit.

