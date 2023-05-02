Nicole Kidman Wears Same Chanel Dress, 2004 Fragrance Ad – The Hollywood Reporter





In the 2004 advertising campaign for the iconic Chanel N°5 perfume, starring Nicole Kidman and directed by Baz Luhrmann, the Australian-American actress wore a bespoke pink silk tulle Chanel dress, with a long round train of four meters. At this year’s Met Gala, a tribute to iconic Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld, Kidman wore the same dress just under 20 years later. The couture dress, which helped advertise the house’s legendary fragrance, is embroidered with 250 pink feathers, more than 3,000 silver crystals and sequins, and was “concocted from [Karl’s] head,” Kidman told host LaLa Anthony on the red carpet during Vogue’s live coverage. (See all the best looks from the 2023 Met Gala red carpet here.) “I have the sketches from when he was drawing it and then we adjusted it – I remember adjusting it a few times – and I think my deep, deep love for Karl went through that time together because that I knew him very, very well,” Kidman shared, adding, “To be able to pay homage to her and wear this dress now for Chanel, and show how these couture dresses last…if you take care of them and love them, they are timeless. [I mean], being able to wear the same thing 20 years later and it’s still holding up — it’s whimsical, and it’s light as a feather and incredibly comfortable, it’s all handmade. It’s sewing. Kidman was full Chanel from head to toe, wearing Chanel makeup and shoes with her dress. She was also with her beloved husband, Keith Urban, who watched in awe. Nicole Kidman Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images When asked what she’s looking forward to most at tonight’s event, Kidman said, “I’m just thinking now, to celebrate the history of fashion and how we need the beautiful work that goes into these garments to be honored and remembered… that’s what I love, because it’s an art form. The Met Gala, held as an annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York, has been organized and chaired by Anna Wintour since 1995. It is timed to coincide with the unveiling of the museum’s annual fashion exhibition, and this year is centered on Karl Lagerfeld. Title Karl Lagerfeld: a beauty linethe collection pays homage to the life and legendary career of the late designer who passed away on February 19, 2019 and comprises more than 150 pieces, including sketches. Nicole Kidman and Baz Luhrmann at the 2023 Met Gala. Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images The dress code simply reads “In Honor of Karl”, leaving it mostly up to the interpretation of the celebrities in attendance – and their stylists. Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute curator Andrew Bolton said he hopes guests will celebrate “the spirit of Karl, and hopefully everyone will step out in vintage Chanel, vintage Fendi, vintage Chloe “. Lagerfeld has also designed for houses such as his brand Patou and Balmain. The Met Gala program includes Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa and Vogue’s Wintour as co-chairs of the evening.

