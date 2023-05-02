Karl Lagerfeld: the controversial designer and trailblazer who inspired this year’s Met Gala dress code





Written by By Jacqui Palumbo, Tara John, Jack Guy Issy Ronald, CNN Tonight, the worlds of fashion, celebrities and high society will come together at the Met Gala, one of the most anticipated red carpet events of the year, wearing extravagant outfits inspired by this year’s dress code. — “In honor of Karl”. The gala theme is a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, the late fashion juggernaut with indelible influence on the industry but a controversial reputation, and coincides with a major exhibition at Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, titled “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”. So who was Lagerfeld, why was he best known, why is his legacy controversial, and who is his Instagram famous cat? Who was Karl Lagerfeld? The German designer is best known for his work as creative director of the famous French fashion house Chanel, a position he held from 1983 to his death in February 2019 . A prolific designer, also at the head of the creation of Fendi and his eponymous brand at the time of his death, he left his mark on Chlo, Patou and Balmain during his long career. His creations Chanel transformed in one of the world’s most valuable fashion houses and popularized the iconic “double-C” logo. Lagerfeld’s business acumen also made him an early proponent of now-ubiquitous luxury collaborations with high-street brands, and a pioneer in creating cinematic backdrops and newsworthy moments on runways. Anna Wintour and Karl Lagerfeld photographed in 2015. Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images In 2004, he became the first designer to design a collection for H&M, a trend later followed by Stella McCartney, Comme des Garçons, Versace and Maison Martin Margiela. He also gained a reputation as fashion’s most recognizable man, rarely seen without his dark glasses, silver ponytail, starched white high collar and mittens. Why is it controversial? Lagerfeld’s influence and star power were undeniable, but over the years he made a number of derogatory statements who championed narrow beauty standards or criticized the #MeToo movement. He also sparked outrage in 2017 after he criticized German Chancellor Angela Merkel for offering refuge to refugees fleeing conflict. Whether all Met Gala guests will celebrate Lagerfeld or choose to make more subversive statements remains to be seen. Last October, actor and body positivity advocate Jameela Jamil called the theme a “disappointing double standard” in the industry, noting on social media that Lagerfeld’s comments were recent. “It’s really weird when someone gets a completely free pass and I don’t want to be part of it.” Who is her Instagram famous cat? In his later years, Lagerfeld also rose to fame as the adoptive parent of Choupette, a purebred Birman cat given to him by a friend. “There is no marriage for humans and animals yet…I never thought I would fall in love like this with a cat,” he told CNN in 2013. 1 / 23 Karl Lagerfeld, the fashion visionary and creative director of Chanel, has died, the company announced to CNN on Tuesday. Here, Lagerfeld waves to the public after the Chanel Spring/Summer Haute Couture collection show in Paris, January 2010. Credit: PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty Images The cat’s jet-setting lifestyle, traveling the world alongside Lagerfeld, has become a social media legend; a tribute Instagram account created by a fan has more than 120,000 followers, tracking her every move around the world. And if she makes an appearance on the iconic steps of the Met, all eyes will be on her.

