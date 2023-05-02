Met Gala: Vintage, Jared Leto in Choupette, Kim K. in pearls | Local News

NEW YORK (AP) Janelle Mone dropped a voluminous black and white coat to reveal a sheer cage dress on the Met Gala carpet on Monday and Jeremy Pope lit up the Grand Staircase of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a huge cape adorned with the face of Karl Lagerfeld.

Lagerfeld was the winner of the A-list gala with many in the crowd of around 400 people dressed in vintage looks from the fashion houses where he worked during a career spanning more than 60 years.

But elegance wasn’t quite the hallmark of the evening. Jared Leto disguised as Choupette, at Lagerfeld beloved fluffy cat. Lil Nas X became a cat covered in crystals by Pat McGrath and Dior Men.

Bad Bunny arrived late in head-to-toe stark white with a long, flower-adorned cape. Mones’ look, complete with a shimmering black leotard underneath, was done by Thom Browne.

Dua Lipa wore a Chanel ballgown from the fashion house archives and Nicole Kidman chose a look that Karl Lagerfeld himself created for her 20 years ago.

And there were bombshells: Serena Williams wore a Gucci flip look when she announced she was pregnant with her second child.

Lipa, co-chair of the gala, wore a Tiffany & Co. diamond around her neck, which she described as very special. The singer’s cream-colored dress, by Chanel from 1992, was also very, very special, as it was on her mood boards, she said.

Claudia Schiffer wore the dress on the runway for her debut, although hers had a matching hat. Lipa’s platinum necklace included a center diamond weighing over 200 carats.

Nicole Kidman said it was Lagerfeld who ignited her fashion spark. She wore a pale pink dress created by Lagerfeld for a Chanel No. 5 commercial in which she starred. It is adorned with 3,000 silver crystals for the advertisement directed by Baz Luhrmann.

I’m very grateful to wear it, she told The Associated Press. He was such a part of my life, as was his whole team. It was he who really guided me in my love of fashion.

Kidman completed her look with Harry Winston diamonds.

Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, went with pearl curls and curls all over her Schiaparelli look. And Cardi B went big in pink, with a feathered headpiece. Brittney Griner wore a soft blush suit by Calvin Klein, who also dressed his wife, Cherelle Griner, in an elegant strapless dress close to the same color.

Many A-list guests wore black to walk the unusual rug in an online design. It was a color that Lagerfeld wore almost exclusively. Black and white combos were also plentiful.

Gigi Hadid wore Givenchy in black with feathers, a drop waist and a sheer tulle train. It took over 300 hours to make. Kendall Jenner was also in black, without pants. She wore a shimmering, long-sleeved leotard, the pieces of which acted as a train. At her feet, cheeky and towering black boots, all courtesy of Marc Jacobs.

Jenner’s white collared top was a nod to those worn by Lagerfeld. Her hair was tied in a high ponytail.

Among them was Rita Ora in a stunning peekaboo look by Prabal Gurung. It was black silk tulle with corset details and a sexy chiffon drape. A shoulder was dropped.

Margot Robbie, who stars in this summer’s action movie Barbie, wore a 1993 Chanel look in black that Cindy Crawford first wore on a runway. Robbie said she was the latest Chanel ambassador to be handpicked by Lagerfeld.

I feel really good in it. It’s an honor,” she said.

THE gala by invitation only won $17.4 million last year for the museum’s Costume Institute, a self-funded department whose budget depends on the A-list case. The participation price has increased this year to $300,000 for a table and $50,000 for a single ticket.

Guests from fashion, film, music, theatre, sports, tech and social media were asked to dress in Karl’s honor by gala mastermind Anna Wintour, a close friend de Lagerfeld who first entered the event in 1995 and took over the helm in 1999.

The party, imagined by fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert in 1948, coincides with that of the Costume Institute successful spring exhibition: “Karl Lagerfeld: a line of beauty.

American fashion was the vibe of last year. He followed the golden glamor and white tie. Camp was the theme in 2019, producing what is considered one of the wackiest displays of clothing by the celebrity crowd.

Lagerfeld has worked for Chanel, Fendi, Chlo, Jean Patou, Balmain, her own label and more.

This year, five hosts include Wintour, as usual, as well as Michaela Coel, longtime Chanel ambassador Penlope Cruz and recently retired tennis superstar Roger Federer.

Cruz looked like a bride with a sheer hood over her Chanel belted white dress with silver detailing from the 1988 Spring/Summer couture collection.

When asked how he became co-chairman of the Met Gala, Federer said it was helpful to know Wintour. He said it made sense for athletes to be at the gala as they have become a bigger part of the fashion world in recent years.

I think sports people are becoming more and more fashionable, Federer told the AP. Have been lucky enough to be on the covers much more frequently these days. Before, it was always the models, the beautiful people, not the athletes.

Fendi, where Lagerfeld worked for more than 20 years, was also represented. Suki Waterhouse wore a 2019 Fendi design by Lagerfeld in silk tulle and delicate flowers and birds on sheer panels.

Abbott Elementary designer Quinta Brunson knows her fashion and studied before that, her first Met Gala. The writer-actor said her dress was inspired by a piece from a 1992 Lagerfeld collection, while her hair inspiration came from one of her 2003 runways.

When asked how she felt about attending her first Met Gala, Brunson replied, “I’m just speechless. I’m just very happy to be here.

Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette, was rumored to be in attendance, but her humans posted on Instagram earlier today that the 11-year-old feline was staying in Paris. Doja Cat’s cat-eared hood over a shimmering white dress adorned with silver beads was an ode. She wore prostheses that gave her a feline face and claws.

Chloe Fineman wore a bag in the shape of a cat and Emma Chamberlain wore Choupette blue, a light blue shade created by Lagerfeld. James Corden also showed up from the shadows.

As for Leto, he swapped his cat costume for a black cape look.

