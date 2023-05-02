



The 2023 Met Gala is coming to an end. The stars arrived at the annual fashion event on Monday, May 1 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. While many celebrities showed off their best Karl Lagerfeld-inspired looks, the Met Gala red carpet seemed to end early as viewers were urged to hold on for more arrivals. The steady stream of star-studded guests began to falter as celebrities made their way inside the Met museum, leaving behind what many on social media called an empty red carpet. Rihanna finally made her highly anticipated appearance at the Met Gala on Monday night, moments after vogue ended its red carpet livestream. The theme for this year's Met Gala was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, which aimed to examine the life of the fashion legacy of deceased designers. In keeping with the theme, guests were told that the most authentic approach to the Met Gala 2023 dress code would be to wear an archive look from one of the Lagerfeld-led labels. They could also opt for modern looks from Chanel or Fendi, two brands where Lagerfeld once served as creative director. For the third option, guests were recommended to find a Choupette, named after the designers' beloved Birman cat, and dress the Lagerfeld. Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Naomi Campbell and Jennifer Lopez all walked the red carpet in keeping with the theme, while some stars took more creative liberties in their Met Gala looks. Doja Cat and Jared Leto, for example, arrived dressed as Lagerfeld's beloved cat, Choupette. The decision to feature Lagerfeld as this year's theme has raised eyebrows, with many pointing to controversial remarks the late designer made while he was alive. Ahead of the annual fashion event, models even protested the Met Gala theme. In addition to vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, the four co-chairs of this year's event included pop star Dua Lipa, actor Michaela Coel, actor Penlope Cruz and tennis legend Roger Federer. The highlights of the Met Gala 2023 Show last update



1682998250 As the 2023 Met Gala red carpet draws to a close, we still can’t help but think of this year’s best dressed. Dua Lipa, one of four co-chairs arriving this year, wore a white dress made famous by model Claudia Schiffer when she closed the 1995-1996 Chanel show. Penlope Cruz opted for a sheer white dress, which was adored with silver sequins and featured a hood. Nicole Kidman posed for the red carpet in a pink Chanel dress she wore during the brand’s 2004 campaign. Amber Raiken has more of the best dressed Met Gala 2023. Meredith ClarkMay 2, 2023 4:30 a.m. 1682996422 Serena Williams announces she is pregnant with her second child at the Met Gala Serena Williams confirmed she was pregnant with her second child at the 2023 Met Gala. The former tennis star showed off her baby bump as she walked the Met Gala red carpet in a long-sleeved black dress with a deep V-neckline. The dress also featured a fluffy white skirt decorated with silver sequins. Williams confirmed her pregnancy in an Instagram post, as well as during her red carpet interview with hubby Alexis Ohanian. I was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the three of us to the Met Gala, she wrote in the caption of her post, which showed Williams cradling her bump. The couple are already parents to five-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Amber Raiken has the full report. Meredith ClarkMay 2, 2023 4:00 a.m. 1682994717 Rihanna walks the Met Gala red carpet After much delay, Rihanna finally posed for photos on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet. The singer was seen holding hands with boyfriend A$AP Rocky while dressed in a white floral outfit that covered her entire face. She accessorized the look with a pair of white cat-eye sunglasses, decorated with a pair of false eyelashes and a bold red lip. Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky could be seen wearing a black suit jacket with a white button-up shirt, as well as a red plaid kilt over a pair of baggy jeans. Their appearance occurs after the vogue The red carpet live stream came to an abrupt end as fans waited for their arrival. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky arrive late at the 2023 Met Gala ” height=”4505″ width=”6000″ layout=”responsive” class=”i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:75.0833%"/> Rihanna and A$AP Rocky arrive late at the 2023 Met Gala (Getty Images for the Met Museum) Meredith ClarkMay 2, 2023 3:31 a.m. 1682994622 Choupette, Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, reveals if she will attend the Met Gala While many stars arrived at the Met Gala dressed as Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette, the beloved feline will be absent from the fashion extravaganza. Ahead of Monday night’s Met Gala, Choupette revealed on Instagram that she won’t be walking the red carpet this year. Many people invited me to walk the #METGALA2023 red carpet in tribute to dad, but we preferred to stay quiet and comfortable at home, Choupette’s account captioned the post. We pay tribute to my dad every day since his separation and we are very moved to see one more day dedicated to him. On Instagram, the legendary creators’ cat has 174,000 followers. After his death in 2019, Choupette was reportedly set to inherit Lagerfeld’s $150 million fortune. Chelsea Ritschel has more. Meredith ClarkMay 2, 2023 03:30 1682992850 Rihanna arrives late at the Met Gala Rihanna arrived late to the 2023 Met Gala. It looks like the Diamonds singer skipped the red carpet at this year’s Met Gala on Monday night. Instead, video captured Rihanna attending the event with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, minutes after. vogue ended their red carpet live stream. Despite the late arrival, fans were still waiting outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York to catch a glimpse of the Fenty Beauty founder. Meredith ClarkMay 2, 2023 03:00 1682991922 Jared Leto Attends Met Gala Dressed As Lagerfeld’s Beloved Pet Jared Leto shocks Met Gala by arriving as Lagerfeld’s cat Meredith ClarkMay 2, 2023 2:45 a.m. 1682991365 Met Gala livestream ends abruptly vogue abruptly ended its Met Gala livestream on Monday night after hosts’ attempts to keep the show going, despite a clearly empty red carpet. It appeared the stream of star-studded guests had started to falter early on as celebrities made their way inside New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. THEvogue The live stream co-hosts told viewers to take a chill pill and keep waiting promising more arrivals, but ultimately ended the show at 9:22 p.m. Chelsea Ritschel follows the story here. Meredith ClarkMay 2, 2023 2:36 a.m. 1682991022 Kim Kardashian attends the Met Gala red carpet in a beaded Schiaparelli gown Kim Kardashian arrived at the 2023 Met Gala with her sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. The 42-year-old reality star walked the red carpet on the steps of the Met in a head-to-toe white beaded outfit designed by Schiaparellis creative director Daniel Roseberry. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> (Getty Images) By talking to vogue Livestream co-hosts Derek Blasberg and Chloe Fineman, Kardashian revealed her nine-year-old daughter, North West, was waiting in the car and watching her mother walk the red carpet from a distance. Learn more about Meredith Clark here. Meredith ClarkMay 2, 2023 2:30 a.m. 1682990606 Many celebrities have already walked the Met Gala red carpet, but fans on social media are noticing some of their favorite stars. As thevogue the live stream co-hosts told viewers to take a chill pill and wait for one last arrival, people on Twitter took the opportunity to poke fun at the empty Met Galas red carpet. A fan on Twitter said: oh so Met Gala 2023 has no animated blake??? Taylor Swift???? beyond ???? Ariana Grande??? Selena Gomez?? anya taylor-joy??? Bella Hadid?? Zendaya??? Saoirse Ronan??? Emma Watson??? Lady Gaga??? billy porter??? Katy Perry??? everyone is just waiting for Rihanna, joked writer Hunter Harris. Rihanna PLEASE COME!! You are welcome! That’s the only reason I’m still tuned into the live stream watching that empty mat and hosts struggling to fill time until he arrives, another tweeted. Unfortunately, the vogue The red carpet livestream ended Monday night without Rihanna in sight. Meredith ClarkMay 2, 2023 2:23 a.m. 1682990122 Florence Pugh makes her Met Gala red carpet debut Florence Pugh showed off her trendy new cut on the Met Gala red carpet. The Dont Worry Darling star was dressed in a white Valentino dress with a black bow as she debuted her new hairstyle. She accessorized the buzz cut with a large feathered headpiece. Pugh’s new look was immediately applauded by fans on social media. Florence Pugh’s buzz cut happened and my god her first Met Gala and her flawless. No notes. A #metgala red carpet queen, one person tweeted, while another said: Florence Pugh is full service and I’m so excited for the buzz cut she looks so sexy. Chelsea Ritschel has the full breakdown of fashionable cuts. Meredith ClarkMay 2, 2023 2:15 a.m.

