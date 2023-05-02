Fashion
Roger Federer, Brittney Griner among sports stars
As the bridge between sports and fashion continues to grow, the Met Gala serves as fashion’s Super Bowl. The who’s who of all industries wows with the most outrageous looks of the year.
The theme for the 2023 Met Gala was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” a tribute to the late designer who worked with brands like Chanel and Chlo and built his name on monochromatic innovations.
This year, tennis icon Roger Federer was co-chair of the Met Gala, meaning he helped curate the guest list and select the dinner menu, among other responsibilities in putting on the showpiece event.
He was one of the first sports stars to arrive in New York on Monday and was followed by Serena Williams, Dwyane Wade, Brittney Griner and Patrick Mahomes.
Here are the sports stars at the Met Gala 2023:
Roger Federer
Co-chair Roger Federer looked like he was enjoying life after tennis in a sharp black Dior tuxedo. He kept it simple and chic for his big fashion moment and added a bow tie and a pair of sunglasses for a touch of cool.
His wife, Mirka, balanced him out in a long-sleeved feather dress with a bow accent, one of Lagerfeld’s signature accessories.
Serena Williams
Serena Williams wowed in a structured Gucci dress. But her outfit wasn’t even the highlight of her night. The tennis legend took the opportunity to announce that she is pregnant with her second child.
Dwyane Wade
Former NBA star Dwyane Wade was biker chic in a Prada leather look. He wore a black waistcoat and paired it with a black overcoat. His look complemented his wife, Gabrielle Union, and her eye-catching outfit.
Britney Griner
Months after being released from a Russian penal colony, Brittney Griner is the first WNBA player to attend the Met Gala. She wore a beige Calvin Klein ensemble that included tailored pants and a long overcoat that felt cool and confident.
His wife, Cherelle, wore a perfectly fitted white strapless dress, also from Calvin Klein.
Patrick Mahomes
Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a busy weekend, flying from the NFL Draft in Kansas City to the Met Gala in the Big Apple. He looked effortless in a black suit from Hugo Boss, who recently collaborated with the NFL for a lifestyle collection.
His wife, Brittany, wore a white off-the-shoulder dress that was bedazzled at the top.
Russell Westbrook
A regular at the Met Gala, NBA star Russell Westbrook wore a tweed jacket, a nod to a Chanel staple, which featured floral clasps. The outfit, designed by Bode, was paired with patterned pants. He completed it with a pearl necklace.
Stefan Diggs
Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs accepted the tweed theme. He wore a black and white Tommy Hilfiger suit with navy blue lapels. He had on a ruby and pearl chain and patent leather shoes for a little extra pizzazz.
Eileen Gu
Olympian Eileen Gu wowed in this flowing dress by Robert Wun. The burgundy stains were meant to mimic spilled wine. The peplum added a nice touch.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is making a name for himself on the court and, after winning the drip test in his All-Star debut earlier this year, walked the Met Gala red carpet in a Thom Browne look. He went with tweed too, but his outfit stood out with his layers and a sleek cummerbund.
Daniel Ricardo
Motorsport star Daniel Ricciardo may not be on the Formula 1 grid this season, but he shines nonetheless. He showed up to his first Met Gala in a black textured three-piece suit. Subtle stripes and patent leather shoes elevate the classic look.
