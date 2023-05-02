Jennifer Lopez, 53, flaunts super toned legs in a purple mini dress





Jennifer Lopez, the 53-year-old superstar, wowed fans by showing off her sensational legs in a purple feathered mini dress while promoting her new shoe collection with Revolve. The singer and actress looked stunning in a short video posted to Instagram, where she flaunted her incredible figure. With her impeccably styled brunette hair, the “Jenny from the Block” singer flashed a dazzling smile and struck a series of poses. Jennifer’s sculpted legs shone as she modeled a pair of platform sandals called “Jenny Sandal”, which cost $200. “The second drop of the exclusive collection is here! Shop now at Revolve,” Jennifer captioned the video. MORE:Jennifer Lopez is the new ambassador of Intimissimi: the HELLO! the team chooses its spring must-haves The Maid in Manhattan star’s eye-catching ensemble was completed with delicate eyeshadow and teardrop earrings. Jennifer’s figure was recently praised by her husband, Ben Affleck, 50, during an appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show. The Oscar-winning actor called her “the most gorgeous woman alive” and surprisingly revealed that Jennifer “eats whatever she wants” while maintaining her killer physique. WATCH: Ben Affleck teases details of Jennifer Lopez’s ‘magical’ diet Ben said: “She’s working out. I’m working out too but I don’t look like I’m magically twenty, you know what I mean, with perfect skin and all that. “ MORE:Ben Affleck makes a huge personal decision after marrying Jennifer Lopez RELATED:Jennifer Lopez’s $97 Million Real Estate Portfolio Is Out Of This World He also raved about Jennifer’s “work ethic” and her “superhuman” ability to be “the most gorgeous woman in the world”. New York-based celebrity trainer David Kirsch often works with the megastar to keep her in top shape. In a 2021 interview with Vogue, Kirsch praised Jennifer’s meticulous approach to her health and wellness: “It’s not just a physical thing, it’s about transforming every aspect of your life.” Detailing Jennifer’s intense workout routine, Kirsch mentioned a rigorous mix of “cardio, plyometrics, full body, core and lower body.” He further described his workouts as “fast” and “very focused and very energetic”. David went on to praise Jennifer’s work ethic and said she continues to get “prettier” with age. Read more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to get more stories like this straight to your inbox.

