Met Gala: Rihanna, Jared Leto in Choupette, Kim K. in pearls

NEW YORK — Rihanna closed the Met Gala carpet on Monday encased in white camellias over a jacket with a long train dress. Janelle Mone dropped a bulky coat to reveal a transparent cage and Jeremy Pope walked in a 32ft cape emblazoned with Karl Lagerfeld’s face.

In Lagerfeld’s own mind (he wasn’t often on time), Rihanna and her couture Valentino had the carpet to themselves, save for her partner, A$AP Rocky, who wore a red tartan skirt over crystal-embellished jeans with a train of her own. They arrived well in front of everyone.

Around her neck, a short Bulgari necklace made of Akoya cultured pearls and pearl-shaped diamonds.

Lagerfeld was the winner of the A-list gala with many in the crowd of around 400 people dressed in vintage looks from the fashion houses where he worked during a career spanning more than 60 years.

But elegance wasn’t quite the hallmark of the evening. Jared Leto dressed as Choupette, Lagerfeld’s beloved fluffy cat. Lil Nas X became a cat covered in crystals by Pat McGrath and Dior Men.

Bad Bunny appeared late in stark white from head to toe with a long cape also adorned with camellias, a Coco Chanel motif adopted by Lagerfeld. Mones’ look, complete with a shimmering black leotard underneath, was done by Thom Browne.

Cardi B first donned pink then transitioned to an all-black prom dress with, you guessed it, camellias. Upstairs, she says, is giving Karl, Chanel’s and Karl’s house at the same time. It was a men’s white collar shirt accent with a men’s black tie. The outfit honoring Lagerfeld was made by up-and-coming British design house, Chenpeng Studio.

The Met Gala dress code was in honor of Karl, and guests understood the mission perfectly, said Alison Cohn, associate fashion news editor for Harper’s Bazaar. They referenced the many signatures Karl Lagerfeld has developed over his six-decade career.

Many used bouclé fabric (Teyana Taylor’s Thom Browne suit and Anne Hathaway’s Versace safety pin number). Emily Blunt in a Michael Kors blouse and Adut Akech in a Carolina Herrera dress were also adorned with camellias.

Dua Lipa walked in a white Chanel ballgown from the fashion house archives and Nicole Kidman chose a look that Lagerfeld himself did for her 20 years ago.

And there were bombshells: Serena Williams wore a Gucci flip look when she announced she was pregnant with her second child.

Gala co-chair Lipa wore a Tiffany & Co. diamond around his neck. She called her cream-colored dress, by Chanel from 1992, very, very special as it was on her mood boards.

Claudia Schiffer wore the dress on the runway for her debut, although hers had a matching hat. Lipa’s platinum necklace included a center diamond weighing over 200 carats.

Nicole Kidman said it was Lagerfeld who ignited her fashion spark. She wore a pale pink dress created by Lagerfeld for a Chanel No. 5 commercial in which she starred. It is adorned with 3,000 silver crystals for the advertisement directed by Baz Luhrmann.

I’m very grateful to wear it, she told The Associated Press. He was such a part of my life, as was his entire team. It was he who really guided me in my love of fashion.

Kidman completed her look with Harry Winston diamonds.

My favorite look was Nicole Kidman’s ethereal feathered sequin Chanel dress. Typically, stars wear new couture straight to the runway or have a custom look commissioned. It was a nice statement about durability, proving that beautifully handcrafted pieces never go out of style, Cohn said.

Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, went with pearl curls and curls all over her Schiaparelli look. And Cardi B went big in pink, with a feathered headpiece. Brittney Griner wore a warm stone hue in a suit with a long jacket by Calvin Klein, who also dressed his wife, Cherelle Griner, in an elegant strapless white onyx column dress.

Many in the crowd counted Lagerfeld as a friend or worked with him at Chanel, Fendi, Chloé or one of the other fashion houses where he designed.

And many guests wore black to walk on the unusual carpet in a line design. It was a color that Lagerfeld wore almost exclusively. Black and white combos were also plentiful.

Kristen Stewart wore the color duo in a suit with a cropped white jacket. And Cara Delevingne paid tribute to her old pal Lagerfeld in a cropped white ruffled shirt front with a train in the back. Ruffled shirts were among Lagerfeld’s favorites.

Classic colors were not for Viola Davis. She walked in a stunning neon pink strapless dress with long feathers at the bodice.

Frenchye M. Harris, CEO and founder of online fashion site The Black Fashion Movement had one word for Davis: gorgeous!

She called Anne Hathaway’s look inspired by Chanel but created by Versace with the pins and camellias on the chest super cool and a big wedding between the brands.

Gigi Hadid wore Givenchy in black with feathers, a drop waist and a sheer tulle train. It took over 300 hours to do it. Kendall Jenner was also in black, without pants. She wore a shimmering, long-sleeved leotard, the pieces of which acted as a train. At her feet, cheeky and towering black boots, all courtesy of Marc Jacobs.

Jenner’s white collared top was a nod to those worn by Lagerfeld. Her hair was tied in a high ponytail.

Rita Ora was also in black, a stunning peekaboo look by Prabal Gurung. It was silk tulle with corset details and a sexy chiffon drape. A shoulder was dropped.

Margot Robbie, who stars in the Barbie movie this summer, wore a black Chanel dress from 1993 that Cindy Crawford first wore on a catwalk. Robbie said she was the latest Chanel ambassador to be handpicked by Lagerfeld.

I feel really good in it. It’s an honor,” she said.

The invitation-only gala brought in $17.4 million last year for the museum’s Costume Institute, a self-funded department whose budget depends on the gala’s success. The participation price has increased this year to $300,000 for a table and $50,000 for a single ticket.

Guests from fashion, film, music, theatre, sports, tech and social media were asked to dress in Karl’s honor by gala mastermind Anna Wintour, a close friend de Lagerfeld who first entered the event in 1995 and took over the helm in 1999.

The party coincides with the Costume Institute’s best-selling spring exhibition, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.

American fashion was in the spotlight last year. He followed the golden glamor and white tie. Camp was the theme in 2019, producing what is considered one of the wackiest displays of clothing by the celebrity crowd.

Lagerfeld has worked for Chanel, Fendi, Chlo, Jean Patou, Balmain, her own label and more.

This year’s five hosts include Wintour, as usual, as well as Michaela Coel, longtime Chanel ambassador Penlope Cruz and recently retired tennis superstar Roger Federer.

Cruz looked like a bride with a sheer hood over her Chanel belted white dress with silver detailing from the 1988 Spring/Summer couture collection.

When asked how he became co-chairman of the Met Gala, Federer said it was helpful to know Wintour. He said it made sense for athletes to be at the gala as they have become a bigger part of the fashion world in recent years.

I think sports people are becoming more and more fashionable, Federer told the AP. Have been lucky enough to be on the covers much more frequently these days. Before, it was always the models, the beautiful people, not the athletes.

Fendi, where Lagerfeld worked for more than 20 years, was also represented. Suki Waterhouse wore a 2019 Fendi design by Lagerfeld in silk tulle and delicate flowers and birds on sheer panels.

Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette, was rumored to be in attendance, but her humans posted on Instagram earlier today that the 11-year-old feline was staying in Paris. Doja Cat’s cat-eared hood over a shimmering white dress adorned with silver beads was an ode to Oscar de la Renta. She wore prostheses that gave her a feline face and claws.

Chloe Fineman wore a bag in the shape of a cat and Emma Chamberlain wore Choupette blue, a light blue shade created by Lagerfeld. James Corden also showed up from the shadows.

As for Leto, he swapped his cat costume for a black cape look.

