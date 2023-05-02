Met Gala 2023 spotlights barely there fashion, hot date nights and surprise baby announcements

Jennifer Lopez, Gisele Bndchen, Emily Ratajkowski and Salma Hayek dressed to impress at fashion’s biggest night, the Met Gala.

While gorgeous ensembles were showcased on the red carpet, the highlights of the night also came from not one, but two baby announcements.

Serena Williams has announced that she and her husband Alexis Ohanian are expecting their second child, and Karlie Kloss has revealed that she is expecting again with her husband, Joshua Kushner.

The legacy of late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld was the inspiration for the night, which notoriously falls on the first Monday in May.

Lagerfeld was known to have run several fashion houses, including Balmain, Chanel, Fendi and Chlo.

Rihanna showed up fashionably at the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing a stark white Valentino gown with a matching floral hood.

Her baby bump was cleverly concealed under the huge cape as she walked hand-in-hand with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, who wore a signature Lagerfeld look with multiple belts and a white button-down shirt under a black blazer.

Gisele Bundchen returned to the Met Gala to much fanfare, marking her first appearance at the star-studded event after finalizing her divorce from Tom Brady.

The 42-year-old model wore a vintage Chanel dress with feathered wings to the opening of the Costume Institute’s new spring exhibition.

“I loved the memories with him and the times spent together,” she told Met Gala red carpet host La La Anthony of her career-long collaboration with Lagerfeld. . “He was a wonderful gentleman and man.”

Lopez walked the carpet showing skin in a Ralph Lauren dress with a black satin bra top that matched a skintight pink skirt that billowed into a mermaid tail.

She was wearing a black fascinator hat, and after saying hello to each other, she said to Anthony at the top of the stairs, “I wasn’t sure about the hat, but now I’m excited.”

Nicole Kidman paid homage to a past collaboration with Lagerfeld by wearing the exact dress she donned in the Chanel No. 5 ad nearly 20 years ago.

Kidman, who enjoyed a date with hubby Keith Urban, stunned in the dusty pink dress. She and Anthony reminisced about the commercial she worked on with “Elvis” director Baz Luhrmann.

“I have the sketches when he was drawing it, and then we adapted it,” she said. “Being able to pay homage to her and show Chanel, how those couture dresses last, and the exquisiteness and being able to wear the same thing 20 years later, and it still holds up. It’s light as a feather and handmade. It’s sewing.”

Margot Robbie also looked to the classics and wore a remake of a black dress with a sheer corset first seen on Cindy Crawford in 1993.

It was a date night for some of Hollywood’s favorite couples. Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith walked the red carpet hand in hand. Brosnan looked sharp in a suit and his wife Keely stunned in a sheer black cape over a latex dress.

Hugh Jackman wore a black suit while his wife Deborra-Lee Furness wore a shimmering black turtleneck dress with mirror mosaic pieces.

Salma Hayek went all out wearing a red Gucci number with a latex corset and sheer lace skirt that included layers of ruffled tulle. Her husband, François-Henri Pinault, stayed by her side throughout the glamorous event.

Kim Kardashian wanted to be “feel glam” for this year’s event and opted for an embellished dress by Schiaparelli. “We just wanted to be dripping with pearls,” she said on the red carpet. The mother-of-four said her dress was made from “real pearls” and a few fell off along the way, prompting her daughter North to pick up the precious trinkets and save them for later.

Upon reaching the top of the stairs, Kim said it was an emotional evening for their family. “Kendall really started her modeling career with Karl,” she told their family friend, La La.

Kendall, wearing a black Marc Jacobs sequined leotard with cap sleeves, added, “It’s amazing. Like Kim said, I think it’s kind of emotional. I owe her a lot. I’m honored to ‘be here and celebrate it.’

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner offspring, Kylie Jenner, was a vision in a fiery red Haider Ackermann dress with a purple satin train that doubled as a coat.

“I can’t wait to make more memories,” the makeup mogul said. “I’m here for a while, maybe some tequila.”

Amanda Seyfried wore an Oscar de la Renta beaded mini dress covered in gold and diamond chains.

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ star Rachel Brosnahan kept things a little simpler with a sheer black dress with strategically placed rhinestones covering her nipples.

Olivia Wilde found herself in a fashion faux pas on the most important night of the year when Vogue China editor Margaret Zhang wore a black version of the cut-out Chlo dress.

Jared Leto literally went with the theme and rocked a full furry costume to portray Lagerfeld’s beloved cat, Choupette.

He wasn’t the only one to catch a kitten case as Doja Cat showed up wearing prosthetics to transform her face into cat-like features.

Lil Nas X opted for head-to-toe shimmering silver by makeup artist Pat McGrath for the red carpet.

Florence Pugh revealed a freshly shaved head during her Met Gala debut. The ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ star wore a huge feathered headpiece to match her Valentino dress. Pugh’s love for the brand recently landed her a new gig as a Valentino ambassador.

The Met’s Lagerfeld Gallery will also be on public display from May 5 to July 16, 2023.