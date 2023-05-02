BLACKPINKs Jennie’s Met Gala Dress Features Double Rosettes





Like it or not, the rosettes are officially back. After the little flowers made their (re)appearance at the 2023 Golden Globes earlier in January, were they in full bloom? on the Met Gala red carpet on Monday, including as a key part of BLACKPINK Jennies’ debut look which involved not one but two tiny roses. The global superstar and official Chanel ambassador made her Met Gala debut, of course, right in Chanel, paying homage to man of the night, Karl Lagerfeld. She wore a sleeveless, pleated white mini dress with a single white rosette, a vintage archival look pulled from the 90s. She paired it with black stockings, a black choker, gloves opera blacks and a second white rosette tucked into her hair, a classic Chanel look if we’ve ever seen one. And speaking of her hair, she simply wore it down, with a braided headband effect in the front. Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Although Jennie has been a Chanel ambassador for years, this was her first time attending the prestigious fashion event; Her bandmate, Ros, competed last year with Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello, becoming the first BLACKPINK member and first female K-pop idol to do so (incidentally, she wore a look almost same as Jennie but in reverse: an embellished black mini dress with a huge white bow on the front). In an interview with Emma Chamberlain on the Mets red carpet, as they rejoiced at finally getting to meet, Jennie revealed that Ros had some simple advice for her as she walked into the party: She told me, Have fun YOU. BLACKPINK are in the midst of a massive year as they wrapped up two explosive headlining performances at weekends one and two of Coachella. The girl group is currently in the middle of their Born Pink World tour, for which they recently announced additional encore concerts in the United States later this fall. See more photos from Jennies Met Gala watch below. Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

