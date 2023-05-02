TikTok reveals 2023 summer travel trends, Rustan’s unveils new brands for jet-set men

MANILA, Philippines – For Filipinos, the summer season means traveling to their favorite beach destinations.

TikTok recently held a seminar in Makati City to show what the travel trends are this summer.

TikTok Philippines Vertical Lead Life Dawn Cervero said Philstar.com that Filipinos check their platform to search for different travel destinations in this dry season.

“What we see in travel trends is a lot of opportunities to look at where to go, what to do and itineraries. We also see that over half of our TikTok users have also planned their itineraries summer a month in advance, so there’s an opportunity with that if you’re a travel brand or you work with travel brands,” Cervero said.

Rustan’s Man 2.0 opens with more stylish options for men – which are also suitable for women!

Rustan’s takes menswear to new heights with the official launch of its revamped menswear collection – featuring a new set of innovative brands. With a keen sense of the extraordinary and a commitment to excellence, the luxury department store chain has carefully selected an exceptional collection of menswear brands that are sure to impress.

From the seasoned and demanding to the young and dynamic, Rustan’s Man 2.0 is designed to suit all tastes and style preferences. Rustan’s Man unveiled new international brands and new collectibles from local designers. The evening featured exciting games and activities that took the fashion game and style to the next level. Among those in attendance were Victor Basa, Sam Ajdani, DJ Jimmy Nocon, chef Francis Tolentino, Miko Carreon, BJ Pascual, and many more.

Guests were able to interact with their favorite skincare brands, Malin + Goetz and Clarins, at the activity station where they played air hockey and “Guess the Routine” for exclusive prizes. They also learned the art of flavor layering with Jo Malone. For the more competitive, the Gaming Library did not disappoint as they showcased a variety of modern board games perfect for group bonding. Refreshments were served by Filipino wine merchants, who sampled Sapporo beer and Glen Moray whisky.

KARDO, founded in 2013, redefines menswear by paying attention to the intricate details of traditional workwear and tailoring. The brand honors India’s traditional weaving, dyeing and printing techniques and actively works with handloom communities to preserve these practices. Using natural fabrics such as Natural Dyed Handloom, Block Printing, IKAT, Natural Indigo Denim, Shibori and Chikankari, the clothing brand is handcrafted by a single tailor from start to finish, promoting fair wages and a caring environment. safe and healthy work in their own workshop in New Delhi.

Portuguese Flannel, a family business with four generations of experience, produces high quality shirts that tell the story of their Portuguese heritage. The brand’s factories are located in Guimarães, Portugal, a city famous for its textile industry, where they blend traditional craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics to create shirts that not only look great, but feel great to wear.

Founded in 2014 by a group of friends who shared a passion for sneakers, Pompeii is a Spanish lifestyle brand focused on the concept of “walking” as a constant movement of soul, body and mind. mind. Inspired by their Spanish roots, Pompeii’s unique style bridges the gap between the formal and the informal, resulting in a harmonious blend of design, culture and sport for those who live step by step.

Far Afield, a contemporary clothing brand founded in 2016 by brothers Mark and Chris Scholes, is inspired by international travel and built around a desire to create distinctive, high-quality clothing with utility and purpose. Despite tremendous growth, the brand remains committed to operating with the same intimacy and fostering meaningful relationships within the industry and with its customers. Far Afield works closely with manufacturing partners whose commitment to craftsmanship reflects their own values, allowing experimentation with new techniques and materials in each collection.

Scalpers was founded in Seville in 2007 and conquered the world of men’s fashion in Spain. Their international expansion began in 2013 and now has 130 Scalpers stores worldwide. Scalpers offer a strong, uncompromising style; give people access to everything that makes them successful and unique. A world of trends and experiences, one attitude. Designed with the idea of ​​freeing men from the traditional sense of understated style, the brand offers iconic and seasonal collections that make them unique. Native Americans who cut scalps to demand their freedom were known as Scalpers. It is the spirit of rebellion and the identity of the brand that their skull and bones logo represents.

Founded in September 2013 in New York by Andrew Livingston, Knickerbocker has established itself as a manufacturing company on the border of Brooklyn and Queens, cultivating a community of artists, brands and individuals who value individuality. The brand is inspired by classic American style and the arts, music, sports and subcultures that form its roots, with each collection crafted for utility and purpose, creative originality and sustainability for consumers. future generations.

Recently, Rustan’s also introduced seven new brands for the modern man. Hari Mari, a Dallas-based footwear brand, creates distinctive, hardwearing shoes that combine color and comfort with premium materials, while Onia’s minimalist aesthetic for everyday wear combines superior design with craftsmanship. make it refined. Psycho Bunny, on the other hand, is all about embracing individuality and self-expression through artfully detailed garments, bright colors and exclusive fabrics. Faherty is a family-run American brand that offers casual and sustainable clothing made from premium fabrics including organic cotton, recycled polyester, linen and hemp. Tailor Vintage offers authentic, comfortable everyday essentials with expert luxury and relaxed elegance, while Kato Jeans combines traditional Japanese denim with innovative fabrics and new fits. Finally, Satorisan shoes encourage conscious walking and simple, slow and harmonious living with nature.

RELATED: ‘Dumpling bag’ named summer’s hottest item