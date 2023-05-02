SRJC’s glitzy annual fashion show spotlights Hollywood and film





The Santa Rosa Junior Colleges Fashion Curriculum is revved up and ready to show off, as its annual spring fashion show prepares to parade Thursday, May 11 at 6 p.m. This student-produced event will be held in the Carole L. Ellis Auditorium on SRJC’s Petaluma Campus, and will feature apparel designed and created by Fashion Studies students. The theme for 2023 is Cinema Paradiso, inviting creators to draw inspiration from their favorite films and unforgettable cinematic moments and genres. Says student director Dylan Dockstader, It will be the cinematic event of the year. You definitely don’t want to miss it. After the show, prizes will be awarded for the Fashion Studies Design Contest programs, this year themed Prints Please! Contest rules required student designers to incorporate multiple prints or patterns in creative and unusual ways. The evening will end with an exhibition of three mini-collections designed and built by SRJC students. The Fashion Studies program instructor is Emily Melville, who says she’s thrilled to be hosting this ambitious show at the Ellis Auditorium. Our students were inspired by this chic and exciting venue that is such an iconic part of the Petaluma campus, Melville said in a recent event press release. Student Caitlin McFall, as site coordinator, also looks forward to the extravaganza. I’m so happy to be back, producing a show at this level of greatness, said McFall, adding, “With this year’s fashion show, the stakes are raised. Cinema Paradiso will be a great celebration of cinema and the arts. I’m so excited for you all to see. Tickets $5 in advance and $10 after May 7. They can be pre-purchased at Give.santarosa.edu/fashion23.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.petaluma360.com/article/entertainment/srjcs-glitzy-annual-fashion-show-spotlights-hollywood-and-film-making/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos