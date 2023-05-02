Patrick and Brittany Mahomes walk the Met Gala red carpet on fashion’s biggest night





Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes appeared on fashion’s biggest night, walking the glitzy red carpet at the Met Gala on Monday night. This year’s theme was Karl Lagerfeld: A Beauty Line, in honor of the longtime creative director of French fashion house Chanel. Lagerfeld died in 2019. Many on the red carpet wore black and white, the famous Chanel color palette inspired centuries ago by the uniform of Catholic nuns. The mohammedans followed suit. According to GQ Sports, the Super Bowl MVP wore a black Hugo Boss tuxedo and, like his look, sunglasses and designer loafers without socks. Brittany, who along with her husband is co-owner of the KC Current women’s soccer team, wore a form-fitting white dress with an off-the-shoulder treatment that appeared to be embellished with silver sequins. The slit in the front was at the height of the thighs. They are known for their taste for Chanel. In February, they gave their eldest child, Sterling, a quilted Chanel mini handbag, complete with pink lining, for her second birthday. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, walked the Met Gala red carpet on Monday at fashion’s biggest night. Also representing KC: Actress, singer and native of Kansas City, Kansas, Janelle Mone created one of the most memorable moments of the night when two assistants helped her out of a giant black and white coat to reveal a transparent box. like a skirt underneath. For photographers, she lifted the skirt to reveal a black Chanel bikini underneath. The annual Met Gala, which takes place on the first Monday in May, is a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. An invitation is considered a benefit for Hollywood stars, models, musicians, athletes and other celebrities. Nicole Kidman, Viola Davis, Kerry Washington, Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Anne Hathaway, Lizzo, Margot Robbie, the almost unrecognizable Jessica Chastain with platinum blonde hair and dark sunglasses are just a few who have walked the carpet this year . Two people paid tribute to Lagerfeld’s beloved cat, Choupette. Jared Leto showed up in a giant white cat costume, while rapper Doja Cat wore prosthetics and cat ears for a fashionable feline look. The story continues Other guest athletes included Brittney Griner, who wore custom Calvin Klein, Serena Williams and Dwayne Wade, who wore head-to-toe black Prada. Tennis legend Roger Federer was co-chair of the event. Mondays Met Gala was the first of two big fashion events for the Mahomes this week. On Friday, they will be at the Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala in Louisville, the day before the Kentucky Derby. The Louisville Courier-Journal dubbed him the annual evening on the eve of the Derby, and noted that Cond Nast calls it one of the top ten parties in the world. According to WRDB.com, the couple will be joined at the Derby party by actor Chris Pine, new Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, legendary singer Smokey Robinson, former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning and country music star Travis Tritt. The gala raises money for the University of Kentucky’s Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center, WRDB.com said, and has donated more than $17 million over the past 14 years.

