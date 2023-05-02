Anne Hathaway wears a Versace dress with a large leg slit for the 2023 Met Gala





Anne Hathaway may not have shown up to the Met Gala in Andy Sachs Chanel boots, but she channeled Karl Lagerfeld in her own way with the help of Donatella Versace, in fact. THE the devil wears Prada The star looked breathtaking in a Versace strapless safety pin gown, designed by Lagerfeld with white tweed, pearl accents and camellia flower detailing. It was supposed to be a wedding between Versace and Chanel, Hathaway, who is the new face of the Italian fashion house, said of her dress in a red carpet interview with vogue. A pair of mittens, wedge heels and Bulgari jewelry complete her look. John Shearer//Getty Images The ensemble was both sophisticated and sexy, thanks to the safety pin cutouts and the main leg slit, which technically slices the length of the dress. Hathaway even gave a quick tutorial on how to pose in the look during her live interview. There’s just something about that dress that makes you want to slap her, she says, sticking out one hip and lifting her chin high. Get some Rosala in your head and live in the fantasy. More from HER play icon The triangle icon that indicates to play Hathaway credits her stylist, Erin Walsh, for collaborating with Versace on the look. I’m just doing what Donatella tells me to do, with a lot of gratitude, the actress said. She sent me a sketch for this and I was just like, Well, okay! The same attention to detail went into her beauty look for the night. She pointed out that her hairstylist, Orlando Pita, pinned a camellia from a Versace show in the 90s to her hair, complementing her voluminous half updo. From the hair to the heels, Hathaway’s complete look is enough to wow Miranda Priestly herself. Erica Gonzales is senior culture editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees coverage on TV, movies, music, books, and more. She was previously a staff writer at HarpersBAZAAR.com. There’s a 75% chance she’s listening to Lorde right now.

